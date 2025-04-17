Golf insiders react to what Scottie Scheffler said after receiving backlash over handing the green jacket to Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler endured a bit of an awkward moment at the 2025 Masters. He was, as all prior champions are, tasked with putting the green jacket on the new winner. That was Rory McIlroy, and there was some trouble getting it on McIlroy. Then, Scheffler seemed to totally disappear.

Ad

Scheffler explained that he ultimately wanted to stay out of the way after finally getting the jacket's sleeves over McIlroy's arms. He knew it was a special moment, and he wanted it to be entirely the Irishman's, so he ducked out and went back to Butler Cabin.

Ad

Trending

It got the golf world, including the ForePlay podcast, talking. Frankie Borrelli said (1:20:30):

"What'd you think of the comments made about Scottie when he put the green jacket on Rory. Everyone thought that he was being like disrespectful to him by like not congratulating him or saying anything. And then Scottie had to like come out today or yesterday at the RBC and be like 'Yeah I just like tried to get out of there and be as respectful as I could and let him have his moment like I didn't want to mess anything up so I just kind of put it on him and just left.'"

Ad

Sam Riggs, a co-host, said there was "nothing" to see with this issue. Borrelli said he felt like Scheffler was incredibly nervous about his role and wanted it to be over as quickly as possible.

Borrelli said Scheffler was "the nicest person on the f*****g planet," so there's no reason for golf fans or analysts to be upset with Scheffler for what was probably an honest mistake.

Scottie Scheffler acknowledges Rory McIlroy's historic feat

Scottie Scheffler stepped out of the limelight when he handed the green jacket to Rory McIlroy, opting to allow the moment to be about the Irishman after completing a historic career Grand Slam.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler applauded Rory McIlroy's historic feat (Image via Imagn)

McIlroy outlasted Justin Rose in a playoff, and Scheffler said via Golf.com:

Ad

“I got to watch the whole celebration. I watched the finish. It was really cool for me to be able to see because I have — I don’t have the understanding of what it’s like to be asked about the career Grand Slam, but I have a small understanding of what it’s like to be asked, hey, you accomplished this, but you haven’t accomplished that. It can be very taxing on people sometimes.”

Scottie Scheffler can only imagine what it's like to contend for the Slam; he has two Major wins, but they're both at the Masters Tournament. Nevertheless, he empathizes with what McIlroy went through over the last 11 years since his last Major win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More