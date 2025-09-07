Golf journalist Brandel Chamblee names his most compelling golf tournament, and it’s not the Masters

Brandel Chamblee has revealed that he finds the Ryder Cup more compelling than any other golf event, even the Masters. The former PGA Tour pro and current Golf Channel analyst shared his thoughts in a recent exchange with fans on X, making it clear that no other event matches the drama of the biennial contest.Chamblee had earlier posted a detailed breakdown of why the U.S., despite historically fielding stronger players, has underperformed at the Ryder Cup. He pointed out that since 1987, the Americans have held a 3-4% statistical edge in strokes gained and world rankings, but have managed to win only six of the last 18 editions. According to him, Europe has consistently used team chemistry, psychology, and the underdog role to flip the results.Responding to a fan who praised his analysis, Brandel Chamblee revealed his stance:&quot;There [is] no event in golf more compelling than the Ryder Cup and Bethpage will likely be the rowdiest of them all.&quot;Citing Data Golf, Brandel Chamblee added the U.S. still enters the 2025 edition with a 57.1% chance to win at Bethpage Black. However, he reminded fans that Europe has pulled off away victories before, including a notable win in New York back in 1995.Brandel Chamblee questions the passion gap between the USA and European teamsBrandel Chamblee has drawn a sharp contrast between Team USA and Team Europe heading into the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Sharing his reaction on The Favorite Chamblee Podcast, he poked fun at the American team reveal, saying the players looked “like they were all in hostage videos.”Brandel Chamblee argued that passion continues to separate the two sides, pointing to Sergio Garcia’s willingness to pay hefty fines after joining LIV just to remain eligible for Europe.&quot;It's not to say that the US doesn't want it. They do. But Europe wants it more. And if you doubt that, here it is: Sergio Garcia goes to LIV, but in order to be eligible and play on the Ryder Cup team, he had to pay a few million dollars in fines. He happily paid those fines so that he could be eligible and considered to play on the Ryder Cup team.&quot;He added that while Europe has players willing to pay just for the chance to compete, the American side has often focused on being compensated to take part. According to Chamblee, that contrast highlights why Europe has often seemed more driven in the Ryder Cup.Team Europe will feature Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg, and Matt Fitzpatrick.Meanwhile, Team USA will be represented by Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, and Patrick Cantlay.