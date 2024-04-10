“Golf is just something that I do, it's not my life”: Scottie Scheffler reflects on his family’s support growing up ahead of 2024 Masters

Scottie Scheffler is known for not drawing much attention to himself, beyond the spotlight he attracts for his tremendous golfing quality. According to Scheffler, this is a result of the upbringing by his family.

The World No. 1 and winner of the Masters in 2022 was one of the interviewees at the press conference day on Tuesday, April 9. Scheffler spoke about the role that his family, especially his father, played in him becoming the person, and the golfer, that he is today.

This was part of what Scottie Scheffler said (via Golf Channel):

"My dad never really looked at me as a golfer. He never pushed me to become a good golfer, that was never what he wanted from me. My parents pushed more education and being kind to people on me..."

"Golf wasn't really a huge deal in my house, it was just something that I always loved to do... I just had a great support system at home and I feel like I've said a bunch, golf is just something that I do, it's not my life."

Scottie Scheffler was born in New Jersey but grew up and has lived most of his life in Texas. He thrived in golf there, transiting through the Junior and collegiate ranks, until turning professional in 2018.

His parents are named Scott and Diane, and he has three sisters. Scheffler was raised in the Christian faith, of which he is an ardent follower. In 2020, he married his high school sweetheart, Meredith, and they are expecting their first child in three weeks.

Scottie Scheffler's story behind his car

Another example of Scottie Scheffler's personality is the frugality with which he lives, despite how successful his professional career has been. For example, Golf Digest reported that Scheffler celebrated his recent victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational by eating cheeseburgers at a local cafe with his family.

Scheffler has earned more than $54 million from his sports results alone (not taking into account the sums he receives from his sponsors). However, at least until 2022, he drove the same car his father bought him 10 years earlier when he was in high school (a white 2012 GMC Yukon XL).

Scheffler's attitude contrasts with other professional athletes known for high spending since it is unknown to the public if his earnings have been spent on luxuries.