Golf legend Ben Crenshaw optimistic about 13-time PGA Tour winner ahead of The Masters

Ben Crenshaw, a two-time Masters champion himself, has made a bold prediction in support of Jordan Spieth this weekend. He believes that while the results haven't been there, the golfer is trending in the right direction and could make some noise at Augusta.
Spieth has just two top-10 finishes this year. It's been almost three years since he last won a tournament, but Crenshaw thinks Augusta National will be good for him.
In an interview with Smylie Kaufman on the 'Smylie Show', Crenshaw said of the 13-time PGA Tour winner:
"I always love Jordan [Spieth]'s swing. I know he's a little frustrated right now. He'd like to be doing a little bit better, but I think he's shown some good signs of late, and I think this place turns him on. I look for him to play really well." [9:52 onwards]
The legendary golfer was asked if he saw some of his own magic in Spieth, and Crenshaw said he's had 'many moments' of magic, citing his NCAA championship over Justin Thomas at Riviera.
He added:
"His kind of career has been possessed with those moments."
Scottie Scheffler remains the favorite heading into Thursday's tee time. Spieth is considered a little bit of a long shot to win it, as he's 35-1 to take home the green jacket.
Spieth has one Masters win from 2015. He's also won the US Open and Open Championship, so a win here would be his fourth career Major victory.
Jordan Spieth remains confident heading into the Masters
A decade ago, Jordan Spieth won his first career Major at Augusta National. He was four strokes ahead of Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose for the win. 10 years later, he is confident he can recapture the magic.
Spieth typically does pretty well at Augusta. He thinks it might be related to his lengthy experience. Via ESPN, he said:
"I just have a good feel about the place because I know that I don't have to have my best stuff to play well. I've made birdie on every hole out there."
Smylie Kaufman, who interviewed Ben Crenshaw about Jordan Spieth, is confident as well. While it's been a long time since Spieth has had any success, let alone any Major wins, Kaufman thinks there's more to come and it could be at the Masters.
He said:
"I texted him the other day, and I said, 'This second act of your career, it's not done yet. It's not over. And I think the world is waiting to see what you're going to be able to accomplish.'"
Spieth missed the cut last year at Augusta National, but he's prepped and ready to contend for four days and try to rewrite the narrative of his career beginning this Thursday.