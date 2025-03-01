Golf legend Gary Player shows off his moves while dancing to Paul Simon's South Africa-inspired hit

Golf legend Gary Player recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to show off his dance moves. The 89-year-old icon grooved to “Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes,” by Paul Simon, featuring the famous South African male choral group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Ad

Player is a South African retired professional golfer with 24 PGA Tour wins and four European Tour victories. He also played on the Sunshine Tour, where he secured 20 victories.

Gary Player has 22 PGA Tour Championships and three European Senior Tour wins. As a result of his many accomplishments, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974. He has won the Southern Africa Tour Order of Merit Award four times.

Ad

Trending

Player has 413,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), where he regularly posts content. In a video posted on Friday, he could be seen in high spirits dancing next to a car while dressed in a black shirt, cap, and trousers. The post was captioned:

“Social media’s next viral dance? 🎶 She got diamonds on the soles of her shoes 🎶”

Expand Tweet

Ad

“You don’t want to be cutting the ball”: Golf legend Gary Player gives golf tips to older players

Gary Player may not be as active as he used to be, but his love for golf is evergreen. He recently posted a video on X, giving some essential golf tips to his audience while teeing off on a picturesque golf course. The caption read:

Ad

“When you get older, you don’t want to be cutting the ball. When you fade, you fade out of the picture. I try to draw it for that extra distance, as well as using proper equipment, which today is simply amazing. GP.”

In the video, Player showed his viewers how to take a shot without cutting the ball. He took a shot and said satisfactorily:

Ad

“There you go.”

Player also showed his viewers how to keep their wrists and fingers in good condition. He used dumbbells to showcase how to use dead hangs and bicep curls to strengthen fingers and wrists.

In a separate video, Player revealed one of the training aids he uses when practicing. The 89-year-old shared that he uses a heavy-weighted golf club as it helps to lengthen his backswing.

“A training aid I absolutely love to use when practicing on the range is a heavy-weighted club. It helps lengthen the backswing. But I always swing the same amount left-handed as well to ensure my spine is working in both directions. GP”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Gary Player is one of only five legendary golfers with a career Grand Slam. The other players who have achieved this feat are Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, and Gene Sarazen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback