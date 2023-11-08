Golf legend Kathy Whitworth to be inducted into PGA America’s Hall of Fame

Kathy Whitworth, the late golfer who recently passed away, is going to get a posthumous honor.

The legendary golfer is being inducted into the PGA of America Hall of Fame on Wednesday (November 8). She only passed away a few months ago, and the world of golf is finally going to bestow upon her one of the highest honors.

The LPGA Tour posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Kathy Whitworth, the winningest professional golfer in history who passed away at age 83 last Christmas Eve, will be inducted into the PGA of America Hall of Fame on Wednesday during the PGA Annual Meeting in Frisco, Texas."

On that note, Whitworth is already a member of the LPGA Hall of Fame, the World Golf Hall of Fame, the Texas Golf Hall of Fame, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, the New Mexico Hall of Fame and the Women’s Sports Foundation Hall of Fame.

Kathy Whitworth adding more accolades to incredible career

The iconic golfer captured 88 wins between 1962 and 1985, more than any man or woman golfer in the sport's rich history.

Sam Snead and Tiger Woods, who have 82 PGA Tour wins each, are tied for second on the list, so Whitworth was among the most accomplished to ever do it.

She won the Rolex LPGA Player of the Year award seven times. Kathy Whitworth also won the Vare Trophy for low-scoring a record seven times in eight years from 1965 to 1972.

She was named the Female Athlete of the Year by the Associated Press in '65 and '67. Golf Magazine called her the “Golfer of the Decade” for the years from 1968 to 1977. That was a decade in which the legendary Jack Nicklaus won eight Major championships, so to name Whitworth over him was an incredible honor.

Beyond that, she had an unbelievable impact on the sport of golf. Christina Kim, an LPGA golfer, spoke about her and the event that's named after her via the LPGA Tour:

"The Kathy Whitworth Invitational, which I won 20 years ago, was such an important win for me as a young, aspiring golfer. I still view that event as a catalyst to my professional golf career. I am so proud to say that I was a winner of such an amazing tournament."

Volunteers of America CEO Mike King said about Whitworth:

"She wanted to make sure that it was never about her. If we were honoring her in any way, I would have to trick her into coming out, telling her we needed her help with something." (Quotes via LPGA Tour)

She had a tremendous impact on the sport of golf, and the seemingly never-ending list of accolades she continues to earn even in death proves as much. She was a figure that transcended sport, and this honor cements that fact.