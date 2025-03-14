85-year-old Hall of Famer, Lee Trevino has waded in on the topic to make the Players Championship a fifth men's major. This subject never goes away each time the event takes place at the TPC Sawgrass, with many former and current golfers calling for the PGA Tour to include the Players Championship due to its history.

Trevino believes the Players Championship passes all the requirements to become a major championship. Speaking during the PGA Tour’s flagship event at TPC Sawgrass, the 85-year-old said:

“I don’t see any reason why not…We have the strongest field of any golf tournament…The viewing is absolutely unbelievable. I think it’s qualified now. I don’t see any reason why it shouldn’t be another major championship. I don’t think it’s going to tilt one way or the other who won more majors or anything…It would give Jack a bit more, Tiger a few more and me one more…I don’t see any reason why not.”

Trevino also spoke about the power play going on between LIV Golf and PGA Tour and how the delay in negotiations since the White House hosted PIP and PGA Tour to discuss matters further.

"I’m going to give a statement, probably should keep my mouth shut, but you know me, I’m ready all the time. Personally, golf is in a hell of a position right now," he told Golf Channel.

After winning the PGA Championship in 1974, Trevino was hit by lightning and suffered injuries that affected his arm and back. He was operated on through surgery twice to remove a damaged spinal disc. However, the chronic back issues largely restricted him from playing the sport.

The mexican managed to play in only a few and selected tournaments a year on but also made most appearance as a television sports commentator.

A lool a The best of Lee Trevino’s career

The legendary Lee Trevino achieved a lot in his remarkable golfing career, winning six major championships, including two U.S. Opens, two British Opens, and two PGA Championships. He is also largely known for his charismatic personality and "The Merry Mex" nickname he picked while active.

Below is a breakdown of his achievements and key milestone wins.

Major Championships:

U.S. Open: 1968, 1971

British Open: 1971, 1972

PGA Championship: 1974, 1984

Other Notable Achievements:

PGA Tour Wins: 29

Champions Tour Wins: 41

Vardon Trophies: 5 (recognizing the tour's scoring average leader)

Ryder Cup: Member of six teams, captained in 1985

World Golf Hall of Fame: Inducted in 1981

Texas Sports Hall of Fame: Inducted in 1974

First to break 70 in all four rounds of a U.S. Open: 1968

Nickname: "The Merry Mex" and "Supermex"

1971 PGA Player of the Year

1994 Senior Tour Player of the Year

