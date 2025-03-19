Golf legend Phil Mickelson drops 4-word reaction to astronauts' return to Earth after more than 9 months in space

American golfer Phil Mickelson has commented upon hearing the news that four Astronauts from the SpaceX Crew-7 mission are back on Earth after spending 9 months in space.

The team, which included astronauts from NASA, the European Space Agency, Japan, and Russia, landed safely in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. Their mission, which started in August 2023, involved scientific research aboard the International Space Station.

After the news started spreading widely, Mickelson posted on his social media X account, reacting to the news he said:

"They are back safely!"

The Crew-7 mission members spent 199 days in orbit, conducting experiments on human health, growing plants in space, and studying new technologies. Their safe return was a moment of celebration for space agencies and people around the world.

His comment got some of his followers talking and engaging with his post. The six-time major champion has a very strong presence on social media. He likes to engage and also add his voice to national issues when it matters most.

Golf legend Mickelson faces hurdles as retirement nears

Even though Mickelson has hinted he is retiring soon, the 54-year-old knows there is little time left for him. He admits to the challenges he is facing off the course which could hinder his plans for the season.

On the latest episode of Phil Mickelson and the Hyflyers on YouTube, Mickelson disclosed some of the challenges he is facing as he begins to wind down a remarkable career. Mickelson knows he is no longer the vibrant young chap who broke into the scene years ago and took the world of golf by storm:

“And now at 54, I’m not going to be able to swing and hit 190 ball speeds like these young guys. I’m not going to overpower golf courses and use my short game the way I used to.” (11:04-11:13)

Some critics believe that Mickelson’s best days are behind him, and others believe that his experience and clever course management can still help him to play a bit longer.

It is still early days for the season ahead, and with his determination to find new ways to succeed, he believes he might have to tweak things a bit.

“I’ve been fighting the last two or three years, trying to win the same way I’ve been winning,” he admitted. “No, I’ve got to find a different way, and that’s what I’m doing heading into the 2025 season. I’m finding a different way to win.” (11:17-11:26)

Mickelson missed his first LIV Golf start of the season due to a shoulder injury but made a return in Australia, where he shot four under. He took that same energy into LIV Hong Kong, opening with a three-under 67, which placed him in a tie for 14th place after the first round.

