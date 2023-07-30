Golf legend Tiger Woods joins forces with baseball star Mike Trout to co-design golf course in hometown - New Jersey    

Tiger Woods is collabrotaing with one of the biggest names in baseball to design an exuberant golf course in New Jersey. Mike Trout is currently one of the best MLB players. The 31-year-old center-fielder is an 11-time All-Star. He has also been named MVP three times in his career with the Los Angeles Angels.

Interestingly, Trout has always been an avid golf follower who could usually be seen practicing his swing during warm-up sessions. Now, he has decided to partner with one of the biggest names in golf. Tiger Woods has a prominent golf course design company called TGR Design. It specializes in creating authentic and unique golf courses around the country.

The construction of the golf course will start later this year and is exepcted to be completed in 2025. Mike Trout was visibly excited and even announced the news on Twitter.

He also explained the need for a golf course in his community via a press release.

“I’m so excited to finally officially announce that we’re doing this project and doing it in a community that means so much to me."

He added:

“I was born in Vineland and raised in Millville. I met my wife, Jessica, in Millville, and my parents and siblings and in-laws still live in the area. I could put down roots anywhere in the country, but Jessica and I make South Jersey our off-season home and always cherish the time we get to spend there."

Mike Trout @MikeTrout We promised you all a big announcement and here it is! We are so excited to be able to make a longtime dream of mine a reality, with none other than @tigerwoods and @tgrdesignbytw. We can't wait to share more updates with you as we create Trout National - The Reserve. pic.twitter.com/V8eMGEUYdS

Tiger Woods is excited to partner with Mike Trout

TGR Designs is one of the most prominent golf course design companies in the country. Recently, Tiger Woods completed his collaboration project with John and Lorie Ruga, the owners of Northeast Precast of Vineland.

Following that, the 82-time PGA Tour winner is excited to partner with Mike Trout. Wood said he couldn't let the opportunity pass.

"I’ve always watched Mike on the diamond, so when an opportunity arose to work with him on Trout National – The Reserve, I couldn’t pass it up."

Tiger Woods stated via a press release.

"It’s a great site for golf, and our team’s looking forward to creating a special course for Mike, Jessica, John and Lorie."

The new golf course will have all the new tecnological amenities and will be situated between Sheridan Avenue and Route 55 in Vineland, New Jersey. It will be interesting to see the collaborative work between Tiger Woods and Mike Trout, two legends in their respective sports.