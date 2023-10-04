Golf Legends Steve Stricker, Vijay Singh, and more to join in World Champions Cup

PGA Tour champions get a new international match-play tournament. The exciting information was released by the tour officials on Tuesday during a press conference of the PGA Tour Champions Constellation Furyk & Friends Championships.

Three teams—the United States, International, and Europe—will compete in the new World Champions Cup in a match-play format. The competition is planned to take place at The Concession in Bradenton from December 7 to December 10. Golfers will compete in a team of six players drawn from the PGA Tour Champions.

The names of two players as well as the captains of each of the three teams have been released by the officials. 2018 Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk will be leading Team USA while the International team will be led by Ernie Els and former European Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke will be serving as the captain of the Europe team.

Along with David Toms, Steve Stickers will play for the American team. Retief Goosen and Vijay Singh will play for the international squad, while Colin Montgomerie and Bernhard Langer will represent Europe at the World Champions Cup.

One player in each team will be selected based on the final Charles Schwab Cup points and the remaining two will be picked by seven-time PGA Tour winner Peter Jacobsen.

"We try to bring home the first World Champions Cup trophy"- Ernie Els is in contention to win the inaugural World Champions Cup

International team captain Ernie Els is confident to bring home the first World Champions Cup. He is confident with his team players Vijay Singh and Retief Goosen.

Speaking about the upcoming tournament, Els said (via PGA Tour):

“I like the way our roster is shaping up already with Retief and Vijay as my teammates. I’ve been great friends with Retief since we were kids in South Africa, and I'm looking forward to what he’ll bring to the team room as we try to bring home the first World Champions Cup trophy for the International Team.”

Darren Clarke also spoke about his teammates Collin Montgomerie and Bernhard Langer. He said Colin is very competitive and it would be amazing to play with him. Speaking about the European team, Clarke commented:

“I don’t think you can put a value on just how competitive Colin is, especially when it comes to team events. He always wants to win, but there’s definitely a little more fire in him when he puts on the uniform to represent Europe, and I’m eager to see that competitive spirit return in the World Champions Cup this December.”

USA team captain Jim Furyk is also looking forward to winning the tournament. He said (via PGA Tour):

"David is a terrific addition to Team USA, and I’m looking forward to having him and Steve as part of my roster come December. David’s experience playing in seven Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups will be invaluable as we go to battle with some incredible players on the International and European teams, and he has been playing some terrific golf on the Champions Tour this season.”

The PGA Tour Champions players will play this week at the Constellation Furyk and Friends which will take place from October 6 to October 8 at Timuquana Country Club.