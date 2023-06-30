"Golf is like life: It’s not easy” - DJ Khaled says he ‘wants to go pro’ in golf and play ‘some real big matches’

DJ Khaled, the American music artist, philanthropist, and producer, is well-known for his love for golf. He frequently shares his golf outing pictures on his social media page and talks about the sports in his interviews.

Recently, in a conversation with Fox News, the American DJ expressed his love for golf saying he wants to play professionally.

"I want to go pro. The reason why I say that is, if for some reason I don’t go pro, I want to be able to play in some real big matches," DJ Khaled said.

Khaled is working hard to improve his game, practicing his shots on the greens. He claims that he does not miss a day of practicing or going out on the course. Golf, according to the musician, is a unique form of addiction. He added to his comments by saying:

"Golf is a beautiful sport. Golf is like life: It’s not easy, but it’s beautiful. Every day, you try to perfect [your game]. You’re battling yourself to be greater and greater every day on the course. It’s a special addiction because just the way you hit the ball, and you get that sound, you want to keep getting that same love every time you hit the ball."

"It’s inspiring to see what golf has done to myself" - DJ Khaled opens up about golf

Khaled is an avid golfer and grew an interest in the game during his developing days. Earlier this month he announced a celebrity charity golf event sponsored by Jordan Brand, which is set to take place in Miami Beach.

Speaking of the sport, DJ Khaled said via Fox News:

"I loved it when I was kid, but now it’s a full-time thing to me. You have to add golfer beside my name now because I am a true golfer now."

"They were 13, 14, 15 years old, and they were already playing like pros. I was looking at the future. So, it’s inspiring to see what golf has done to myself, that I’m inspired by it. But I’m inspired to be able to share my love to the kids and the young world. Hopefully, [they] can embrace it and feel the joy I’m feeling", he added.

Earlier in May, Khaled explained what golf had taught him over the year in an interview with Golf Digest:

"Golf taught me to be more calm — not changing who I am because I have a lot of energy but the way I deal with things. Take time. Don’t trip. Don’t work off your emotions. Something that used to irritate you, brush it off, keep it moving. Go hit another nine holes.”

DJ Khaled enjoys a successful career as a musician. He has 31 awards in his career including Grammy in 2020 for his song 'Higher' feat. John Legend and Nipsey.

Poll : 0 votes