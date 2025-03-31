“Golf needs a shot clock” – Fans join Alejandro Tosti in calling out Min Woo Lee’s ‘absurd’ pace of play at Houston Open

Min Woo Lee's final-round performance at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open was no short of drama. His fellow groupmate Alejandro Tosti reportedly criticized him for taking a longer time to decide on an unplayable shot on the eighth hole.

During the final round of the PGA Tour event on Sunday, March 30, Min Woo Lee's ball landed underneath the bushes on the eighth hole. He searched for the ball for a while, and it took him around 12 minutes to finally decide on the unplayable shot. He dropped it and continued the game with his third shot, finally settling for a par on the hole.

However, per NBC Sports, Alejandro Tosti, who played in the same group as Woo Lee in the final of the Houston Open, was unhappy with the Aussie taking more time to make the decision. It took more than an hour for the entire group, which also had Ryan Fox along with Woo Lee and Tosti, to complete the play on the eighth hole.

Golf analyst Shane Bacon shared about the time taken by Min Woo Lee's group to complete the play on the eighth hole on his X, formerly Twitter, account.

Fans took to the comment section of the post to react to the news and suggested there should be a shot clock in the game to measure the time.

"Golf needs a shot clock," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some were critical of the delayed play.

"There’s no way this is real lol," another fan commented.

"That’s absurd," a fan said.

"Absolutely ridiculous," a fan added.

Some fans joined Tosti in calling out Woo Lee and suggested that there should be a time limit for deciding on the unplayable shot.

"You have 3 minutes to search for a ball. You should have the same time to make a decision on an unplayable type situation, or be penalized. Unwatchable," a fan wrote.

"Rule is a rule,penalise if it was broken,a one shot penalty will prevent others not to do the same. Cases like this,slows down the rythum of the chasing players too!' a fan said.

Min Woo Lee wins first PGA Tour title at Houston Open

Despite the play delays, Min Woo Lee secured the top position on the leaderboard and clinched his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. He had a great outing in the finale and, with a round of 67, managed to settle a one-stroke lead over Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland to finally win the event.

The Aussie started the final round on the first tee hole, scoring two birdies on the front nine. On the back nine, he added two more birdies along with a bogey to settle at 3-under 67. Meanwhile, Tosti played the final round at 68, and with that, he slipped down three spots on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for fifth position.

