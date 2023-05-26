Golf prodigy Rose Zhang set to make Pro debut at Mizuho Americas Open

Amateur golf prodigy Rose Zhang will make her professional debut next week on the LPGA Tour. The tournament that will host the historic moment will be the Mizuho Americas Open, which will begin next Wednesday.

The announcement was made on Friday by Rose Zhang herself through her Instagram profile. In her message, the golfer declared herself pleased that "at last" thie moment has arrived to open a new stage in her golf career.

Rose Zhang thus begins her stage as a professional golfer at the age of 20, after only two seasons as a collegiate on the Stanford University team. Nevertheless, she arrives at this moment as the most successful female amateur golfer of all time.

During her amateur career, Rose Zhang won 26 tournaments. These include the NCAA national championship twice, the 2021 U.S. Girls Junior, the 2020 U.S. Women Amateur and the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Due to her meteoric development in the sport, Zhang's move to her professional stage was more than expected. So much so, that she has already received invitations to take part in several tournaments during the remainder of the season.

Among the events that will count with the presence of Zhang, the four majors that are still to be played (the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club, the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach, the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club and the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath Golf Club) stand out.

Rose Zhang to make her debut at the Mizuho Americas Open

Next Wednesday's round will be a memorable one for both Rose Zhang and the Mizuho Americas Open. While Zhang makes her debut as a pro, the tournament will have its inaugural edition, marking it entry into history.

The field will be comprised of 120 players. Although the official roster has not yet been released, it is already known that Zhang will be joining stars such as Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Atthaya Thitikul, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson, and Jennifer Kupcho.

Rose Zhang is a three-time recipient of the McCormack Medal to the world's top amateur (Image via Instagram rosezhang).

In addition to the Open tournament, the same event will host an invitational competition by the American Junior Golf Assiciation. It will place 24 of the most promising players in the field.

This will give these stars-in-training the opportunity to compete against professionals at the highest level. The junior players will be competing for their own title and will not be able to challenge for victory in the Mizuho Americas Open.

The tournament will be played at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. It is a course that has hosted four editions of the PGA Tour's St. Jude Championship (2009, 13, 19, 21), as well as the 2017 Presidents Cup.

