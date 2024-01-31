“Golf has a really good way of creating role models” - Rory McIlroy expresses overwhelming gratitude while accepting 2024 Arnie Award

Rory McIlroy was the recipient of the Arnie Award, which highlights golfers who give back through charity off the course. It's an award given out by prominent media outlet Golf Digest, their highest honor. There are golf awards for play on the field, but this one recognizes what players do to make an impact off the field.

Speaking to Golf Digest, McIlroy was thrilled with the award:

“It’s pretty cool. It’s almost overwhelming. I’ve talked about this, how golf has a really good way of creating role models, and there was no bigger role model in golf for giving than Arnold Palmer.”

The Irishman also spoke on who Arnold Palmer was and how he earned his way onto being the namesake of this award:

“If you think of the values he represented and the way he went about trying to help people. Arnold did about as much as anyone could to give back, to do things the right way. There was a lot of integrity there, a sincerity that was really inspirational and still touches us.”

In partnership with the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation and the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, this was the 12th straight year someone had been honored with this award.

McIlroy was given a bronze sculpture of the legendary golfer when he was presented with the award. Along with the award, the outlet donated $50,000 to the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and $50,000 to the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation to keep up with Palmer's inspirational giving.

McIlroy is the world's second-ranked golfer behind Scottie Scheffler. He's one of the best to ever do it and is one of the most successful. Despite all of that, it's his off-field activities that seem to make the most difference and he's now been honored for that.

Rory McIlroy speaks on charity work

Rory McIlroy firmly believes in the power of charity work, as evidenced by his award recognition. The Ryder Cup star believes that golf has a natural way of inviting charity work, and he's happy to oblige.

Rory McIlroy is very charitable

McIlroy said via Golf Digest:

“I think inherently golf lends itself to giving and charitable pursuits, and I think growing up within the game that has sort of [been] instilled in you, whether it's some of these great programs, youth on course, First Tee program, all these things, it is a way to try to pay it forward."

He continued:

"I've always thought that golf has been so good to me, unbelievably good to a kid from Northern Ireland and whose parents didn't have a lot of money to be able to do what I've done and come over here to this country and to make a name for myself. I think it's only, it's the right thing to do to give back. And golf is giving me the platform to be able to give back in some way.”

One of the most talented players on the PGA Tour or LIV Golf, McIlroy likes to let what he does elsewhere speak for him.