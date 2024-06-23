Golf reporter Amanda Balionis stuns in red dress at the 2024 Travelers Championship

The 2024 Travelers Championship is underway at the TPC River Highlands course located in Cromwell, Connecticut. Golf journalist and presenter Amanda Balionis is at the venue for the PGA Tour's final Signature Event of the year.

Amanda Balionis looked fashionable during the third round of the 2024 Travelers Championship. She wore a beautiful red dress paired with sneakers and minimal jewelry. The maxi-length red colored sundress is a part of Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet's 2023 summer collection and is not available for sale on the brand's official website.

Amanda Balionis at the 2024 Travelers Championship (Image via Instagram @balionis)

Amanda Balionis celebrated her 38th birthday yesterday while at TPC River Highlands. Balionis claimed that the highlight of her day was meeting the legendary Lesley Stahl, who is also a CBS presenter and is speaking at the Travelers Championship.

Balionis shared an image on Instagram to express her gratitude. She captioned the post:

"It took my 38th birthday for two iconic things to happen. 1. I had the honour of meeting and picking the brain of the legendary Lesley Stahl. She is everything. 2. I finally accomplished the thing Cosmo prepared us for every day of our lives as teens: successfully turning a top from day to night."

2024 Travelers Championship Round 4 Tee Times and Pairings

The final round of the 2024 Travelers Championship is set to tee off today. Here's a look into the tee times and pairings for the last round of the PGA Tour's final Signature Event of the year. All times mentioned below are in EST.

6:50 AM: Adam Schenk, Peter Malnati

7:00 AM: Nick Dunlap, Justin Rose

7:10 AM: Harris English, Taylor Moore, Max Homa

7:20 AM: Eric Cole, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth

7:31 AM: Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez

7:42 AM: Lucas Glover, Davis Riley, Ben Griffin

7:53 AM: Adam Scott, Emiliano Grillo, Chris Gotterup

8:09 AM: Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka, Andrew Putnam

8:20 AM: Mackenzie Hughes, J.T. Poston, Thomas Detry

8:31 AM: Cam Davis, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor

8:42 AM: Kurt Kitayama, Jason Day, Lee Hodges

8:53 AM: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Sam Burns

9:04 AM: Jake Knapp, Seamus Power, Christian Bezuidenhout

9:20 AM: Corey Conners, Sahith Theegala, Denny McCarthy

9:31 AM: Michael Thorbjornsen, Rickie Fowler, Stephan Jaeger

9:42 AM: Adam Hadwin, Viktor Hovland, Austin Eckroat

9:53 AM: Si Woo Kim, Brendon Todd, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:04 AM: Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Rodgers, Brian Harman

10:15 AM: Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Pendrith, Wyndham Clark

10:31 AM: Ludvig Aberg, Adam Svensson, Tom Hoge

10:42 AM: Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, Matthieu Pavon

10:53 AM: Tony Finau, Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas

11:04 AM: Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

11:15 AM: Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler