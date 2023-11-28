Golf Rules expert David Rickman to retire after 37 years with R&A, marking the end of an illustrious career in golf

Golf rules official David Rickman will be reitiring from the R&A after 37 years. His long journey with the organisation will soon come to a close. Rickman's last tournament of the 2024 season will be the AIG Women's Open at St. Andrews.

David Rickman has refereed over 130 events on the biggest stage in the sport.. He is also all set to be the Chief Referee for the 2024 Open one last time- his 28th role in a major tournament. Rickman has worked to referee and improve several majors over the years and even other pro and amateur events. Speaking via Golf Monthly, he said:

"I am extremely grateful to those who gave me a chance initially and to everyone who has worked with me and supported me over the years. I’m looking forward to being able to play more golf and enjoy more time with my family. I know that the future of The R&A is in safe hands.”

He added:

“It has been a privilege to work in a sport I love for a special organisation like The R&A and to have been involved in so many important and progressive governance initiatives."

Over the years, David Rickman has been a part of 16 Masters and 15 US Opens, 21 of the DP World Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, and 15 Walker Cups.

R&A CEO Martin Slumbers expresses gratitude for David Rickman's contribution to golf

Needless to say, David Rickman's experience will be missed. These sentiments were echoed by R&A CEO Martin Slumbers, who did not hesitate to thank Rickman for his contribution. Slumbers lauded Rickman as one of the most influential figures in golf, and stated that his presence would be missed all over the world.

“David has been at the heart of The R&A and so influential in all that we do for so long that it is hard to believe he will be leaving us next year. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with him and I have benefited enormously from his expertise, knowledge, wise counsel and friendship in my time here."

Rickman has been a part of several influential events in the sport including the modernisation of the Rules in 2019 and the introduction of the World Handicap System in 2020.