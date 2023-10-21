“Golf saved my life after alcohol addiction got out of control”: Former Soccer AM presenter talks about his transformation

Former Soccer AM presenter Pete 'Tubes' Dale recently talked about how golf helped him transform his life after he was addicted to alcohol. Dale started taking an interest in golf to change his life, and he now acknowledges that it effectively did wonders for him.

In conversation with golf pro Andrew 'Beef' Johnston for his podcast 'Beef's Golf Club', the former presenter explained how important golf was to his recovery from alcoholism.

“Golf saved my life after alcohol addiction got out of control.”

Dale further went on to express:

"My whole life became planned around drink. I'd be buying little vodkas just to have them with me at all times. I was constantly chasing that buzz. It was a mess. I was so addicted to alcohol, it was unbelievable.”

However, as it began negatively impacting his loved ones, Dale realized enough was enough. At that point, he made up his mind to shift his focus completely to golf. He further went on to confess:

"There was an addiction there [with golf]. When I hit a good shot, I got such a buzz and I was celebrating my shots like goals. It really helped me stay off the alcohol 'cause once you get past six months and you transform your life, it becomes a lot easier."

Well, at the beginning of 2018, the former Sky Sports presenter disclosed that he was recovering from his alcohol addiction. He had quit drinking in the middle of 2016.

His admission was followed by a heart attack just four weeks later, which he only survived because he had given up smoking and drinking two years before.

Nevertheless, engaging in the game of golf has truly helped him transform and inspired him to focus on other things.

Golf lover Pete Dale is engaged in producing golf content on his YouTube channel

Dale first starred on Soccer AM as 'Peter the Test Tube Baby'. From there, he earned the nickname Tubes. He used to then produce content for the skit segments on the Saturday Morning Show that ended this year in May.

Since then, he has focused on producing golf content on his YouTube channel 'Tubes & Ange Golf Life' with his brother Andrew Dale.

Furthermore, the two host several former Soccer AM broadcasters, Premier League football players, as well as other well-known celebrities on their YouTube channel. Golf has certainly improved the life of 'Tubes'.