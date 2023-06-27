The Ryder Cup has collaborated with Jay-Z-owned Roc Nation Sports International to introduce the game's new audience to all the action and drama that will take place in the upcoming biennial event in September.

Furthermore, Roc Nation has made DJ Khaled the ambassador of the upcoming tournament. Khaled's work will bring the worlds of golf and music together.

Khaled said in a statement, as quoted via Complex:

"Let’s go golfing! I’m super excited to be partnering with the Ryder Cup. I’ve been getting into my golf a lot more recently; it’s become a passion of mine. We’re about to take it up a gear. Believe that!"

DJ Khaled is an avid golfer and often posts pictures of him having fun at the golf course on Instagram.

Michael Yormark, President of RNSI, said it was a great day to announce the partnership with the upcoming event. He said in a statement, as quoted via Golf Monthly:

"We will make the most of our industry expertise to ad to October vise aton best practices, utilise our network to its fullest and help take the 2023 Ryder Cup to the next level as one of the biggest sporting events on the calendar."

Guy Kinnings, director of the tournament, said in a statement:

“Golf has undergone a popularity boom in recent years, with more diverse and younger fans following and playing the sport.

"The Ryder Cup has always been the moment when golf enters mainstream culture and with Roc Nation by our side, we can further tap into this boom by creating cross-over content that entices new, younger fans to watch and follow the event.”

When will the 2023 Ryder Cup happen? Schedule explored

Team US celebrates with champagne after defeating team Europe during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in 2021

The upcoming Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. Luke Donald will lead Team Europe, and Zach Johnson will be the non-playing captain of the US team this year.

Named after Samuel Ryder, an English businessman, it is a biennial competition between Europe and the United States, and the hosting rights switch alternately between the two teams. The official inaugural event took place in 1927 in the United States and resulted in the host team's victory.

The event was initially contested between Great Britain and the US, but in 1979, it was decided to expand representation to all of Europe. When the event was played between Great Britain and the US, the stats were lopsided on the US side. However, since 1979, Europe has claimed victory 11 times, while the USA has won on nine occasions.

The most recent Ryder Cup took place from September 24 to 26, 2021, at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin, hosted by the United States. The US team triumphed with a significant victory margin, besting Europe by a score of 19-9. This marked the largest winning margin in the event's modern history.

