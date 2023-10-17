Golf x Formula 1 : 'Drive to Survive' meets 'Full Swing' for a thrilling live event

Golf and Formula 1 both have their own season series on Netflix. As golf gained popularity with 'Full Swing', Formula 1 did the same with 'Drive to Survive'. Now, in exciting news for fans of either sport or both, there will be a collaboration set up by Netflix, called the Netflix Cup.

The Netflix Cup will see PGA pros paired up with F1 drivers to play at the Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas, the only 18-hole course on the Las Vegas Strip. This particular tournament will come ahead of the kick-off of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Netflix Cup will be live-streamed on November 14 at 6 p.m. ET. Currently, the line-up includes the following:

F1 drivers

Alex Albon (Williams Racing)

Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team)

Lando Norris (McLaren Racing)

Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari)

PGA TOUR golfers:

Rickie Fowler

Max Homa

Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas

The pairs, each consisting of one Formula 1 driver and one PGA Tour player, will play an eight-hole match. The top two teams will advance to the final hole, where they will battle it out for the first-ever Netflix Cup win.

While Drive to Survive will now enter its sixth season, Full Swing has also gained popularity and will be seen through the second season.

Formula 1 and golf players coming together will create great interest among fans, feels Netflix's executives

The PGA pros and the Formula 1 drivers are excited about the joint venture between the two sports. Gabe Spitzer, vice president, nonfiction sports, Netflix, said that this was an opportunity to bring big sports together on a grand stage.

“We love to see how our sports series have brought increased fandom to sports leagues and competitions all over the world. The Netflix Cup will take that energy to the next level with global stars from two popular hits competing in our first-ever live sports event," he said via the PGA Tour.

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer, Las Vegas Grand Prix, feels that Drive to Survive has been one of the primary reasons for the growth of the sport in the US.

Needless to say, this collaboration will be an exciting one and looked forward to by fans all over the world.