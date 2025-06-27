Golf YouTuber says Phil Mickelson ‘tricked’ him in their first meeting before teaming up

Golf YouTuber Grant Horvat shared how Phil Mickelson tricked him in their first meeting before teaming up for 'The Duels'. Mickelson and Horvat are paired to play at the 'Duels Dallas' this week, and before starting at Maridoe Golf Club, Mickelson and Horvat joined a pre-match presser.

In the interview, Horvat was asked if he remembered the first time he met Mickelson, and in response, he shared the story of their first meeting. He said, via ASAP Sports:

“Yeah, I remember it. You can't forget it. I think I was an hour into meeting him, and he tricked me on the first hole. Talked about these dead fliers at his golf course, and I flew the green OB after taking more club. Ever since that day, I couldn't forget him. But yeah, we had a lot of great matches together. We had actually two matches together before we started our series.

“We had a lot of great matches, and from there it transpired to our 2v2 Series, but it's been awesome.”

The LIV Golf Dallas will be played for three days, and the event will start on June 27.

How did Phil Mickelson perform in the 2025 LIV Golf events so far?

Phil Mickelson had three top 10 finishes in the LIV Golf league, including a third-place finish at the LIV Golf Hong Kong with 14-under, a sixth-place finish at the LIV Golf Miami with 1-under, and a T4 at the LIV Golf Virginia with 13-under.

Here's a list of Mickelson's 2025 LIV Golf events:

2025 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T23, 72-74-68, 214 (-2)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: Third-place finish, 67-65-64, 196 (-14)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course): T19, 69-68-72, 209 (-4)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: Sixth-place finish, 69-73-73, 215 (-1)

LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club De Golf Chapultepec: T22, 71-69-72, 212 (-1)

LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: 50th place finish, 75-70-78, 223 (+7)

LIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club: T4, 67-68-65, 200 (-13)

Phil Mickelson played three majors on the PGA Tour in 2025, and he missed the cut in three of them. He played at the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, and the US Open to score 5-over, 9-over, and 8-over, respectively. Here's a list of his 2025 PGA Tour appearances:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: Missed cut, 75-74, 149 (+5)

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: Missed cut, 79-72, 151 (+9)

U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: Missed cut, 74-74, 148 (+8)

