Golf YouTuber tests $12,500 AI-powered putting glasses on the course

Golf YouTuber Rick Shiels caught the people’s attention after playing with AI-powered putting glasses. A fan page named Viral Rush shared a video of the popular golf influencer on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

Rick Shiels played with AI-powered $12,500 glasses, which provided a clear view of the golf ball along with distance and many other options for players to decide on their shot. Sharing the video, Viral Rush wrote in the caption:

"AI-powered $12,500 glasses are turning golfers into putting machine"

Rick Shiels is widely known among golf fans for his interesting golf-related content. He enjoys a whopping 848K followers on his Instagram account.

He is also active on YouTube, where he has around 2.97 million subscribers. On June 20, Rick Shiels dropped a video on his YouTube channel in which he played golf against former DP World Tour player James Robinson and a single-figure amateur golfer, Guy Charnock.

They competed in a nine-hole game from different tee boxes. Rick Shiels started from the middle tee while Guy from the front and James from the back. The video has so far accumulated around 141K views on his channel.

Rick Shiels teams up with Ben Au for a charity golf event

Rick Shiels’ unique challenges are pretty popular among golf fans. Earlier this week, he shared a post on his Instagram account revealing a unique challenge he played.

Shiels collaborated with golf influencer Ben Au to raise money by playing golf. He posted a few pictures with a caption that reads:

"100 holes of golf in one day ✅ What a day it was raising money and awareness for @prostatecanceruk, we flew through the first few rounds starting at 4:45am, but the middle rounds were tough both mentally and physically, we ended the day with a fan meet up and a HUGE thank you to everyone that came out, we raffled off some great prizes and Ben & I were joined for the last 10 holes of our challenge by everyone that came out."

Shiels further shared the details that they have collected, above £2500 after making 25 birdies out of the 50-birdie challenge.

"We only accomplished 25 birdies out of 50 birdie challenge raising just over £2500, but @motocaddygolf have donated the rest of the amount to round up that total £5000 so another huge thank you to them!"

Shiels also expressed gratitude to Ben Au’s home club for organising the event.

"Thank you to Ben’s home club, Prestwich Golf Club for having us and to all my wonderful team for helping organise the day. It’s still not too late to donate and help us reach our target! Visit the link in our bio to donate for a great cause."

Rick Shiels also frequently collaborates with professional golfers and last month released a video of his golf outing with LIV Golf’s Majesticks GC team members, including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, and Sam Horsfield.

