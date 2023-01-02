Golfer Barry Lane dies at 62: A look back at the ex-Ryder Cup player’s career

Barry Lane passed away at the age of 62. The DP World Tour confirmed the sad demise of the golfer on their social media page.

Lane was an English golfer who played on the European Tour and the Ryder Cup. His passion for golf has always stayed the same, and even in his 60s, he has competed in numerous tournaments.

DP World Tour @DPWorldTour Barry Lane has passed away at the age of 62. Barry Lane has passed away at the age of 62.

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley paid tribute to the golfer. In his statement, as quoted by Golf Digest, Keith said:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Barry Lane. To have seen such a level of success across both the European Tour and the now-legends tour shows his dedication to the game of golf, and he was a much-loved figure on both tours. "

Pelley went on to say:

"The renaming of the Legends Tour’s Rookie of the Year Trophy in his honor is a fitting tribute, and I’m delighted he had the opportunity to present it in December. The thoughts of everyone at the European Tour group are with his wife Camilla, the Lane family, and his many friends throughout the golfing world.”

Barry Lane was pretty active on social media. He often shared pictures with his family. Last month, Lane made an emotional trip to Mauritius with his wife, Camilla. He was ill but was lucky enough to say goodbye to his friends.

Barry handed out the Rookie of the Year trophy, which has been renamed in his honor. Lane posted a picture on his Twitter account with a caption that said:

"Great to be in Mauritius to give The Barry Lane Rookie of the year trophy. And to see all my friends."

Barry Lane @BazLane Great to be in Mauritius to give The Barry Lane Rookie of the year trophy. And to see all my friends. Great to be in Mauritius to give The Barry Lane Rookie of the year trophy. And to see all my friends. https://t.co/quvsMO9xyT

The Early and Professional Life of Barry Lane

Barry Lane was born on June 21, 1960, in Hayes, Middlesex, England, but grew up in Bracknell, a large town in Berkshire. His golf journey was incredible to say the least. Barry worked as an assistant professional at Downshire Golf Club for eight years after taking classes until the age of 14.

He turned professional in 1976 and began playing on the European Tour six years later. It had never been a bed of roses. He had little success in 1982 and 1984 and failed to qualify for the tour in 1985.

Barry Lane @BazLane Tried to hit some balls yesterday. Was exhausted after 10. Tried to hit some balls yesterday. Was exhausted after 10. https://t.co/WRr6KRi289

A year later, he tried again for the European Tour, and fortunately, this time, his hard work paid off. Lane played in 20 professional events and finished 71st in the Order of Merit.

Barry Lane had 20 professional wins and made the cut for the 1994 Masters. Moreover, he finished T25 at the PGA Championship in 1994, T16 at the 1993 US Open, and 13th at the Open Championship. Lane has won five European tours, eight senior European tours, and seven others.

Ian Woosnam @IWoosnam

RIP my friend Very Very sad news today of the passing of Barry LaneRIP my friend Very Very sad news today of the passing of Barry Lane RIP my friend 😢

The world, however, lost the English legend on December 31 at the age of 62. Lane will be remembered fondly by his family, friends, and fans all around the world. Although the exact cause of his death is unknown, several media outlets have reported that it was a short illness.

Poll : 0 votes