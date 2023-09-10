Golf
“Golfer that got engaged with a collared shirt tucked into his jeans” - Fans react to Matt Fitzpatrick's engagement with girlfriend Katherine Gaal

By Meeth Agrawal
Modified Sep 10, 2023 10:09 GMT
Matt Fitzpatrick gets engaged to girlfriend Katherine Gaal (Image via katherinegaalandmattfitz94/ Instagram)

English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick announced his engagement to girlfriend Katherine Gaal on Saturday. The couple chose Bay Head, New Jersey, as the backdrop for their special moment, and their joy was palpable in the photos they posted.

Fans weighed in on the news with a mixture of wit and charm. He was seen wearing a collared shirt tucked into his jeans for the occasion and fans made special note of it.

One fan humorously quipped:

"He'll always go down as the golfer that got engaged with a collared shirt tucked into his jeans."

It seems Matt might have forgotten to switch out of his golf shoes for the momentous occasion.

"Why is he wearing his golf shoes still?"

While golf shoes are one thing, jeans and sneakers seem to have added a distinct twist to the celebration.

"My boy got married in jeans and sketchers 💀"

A fan expressed his surprise with humor, stating:

"He could have taken his golf shoes off come on."

It's clear that Fitzpatrick's attire, though unconventional, had fans engaged in a lighthearted fashion critique.

One fan was in sheer disbelief regarding Matt Fitzpatrick's choice of footwear for the significant life event.

"Did he really get married in his golf shoes 🤣"

Matt Fitzpatrick ready for the Ryder Cup 2023

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his second shot on the 14th hole during Day Four of the Omega European Masters (Image via Getty)

Golf fans might have been intrigued by his unconventional engagement attire, but now the focus for Matt Fitzpatrick shifts back to the fairways. The English golfer is gearing up for his third appearance at the prestigious Ryder Cup, set to take place at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

Matt Fitzpatrick's Ryder Cup history is already impressive, having represented Team Europe in the United States in both 2016 and 2021. His inclusion in the 2023 Ryder Cup squad comes on the heels of a remarkable performance at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland, where he secured a tied third finish. This achievement earned him a spot on the Ryder Cup team alongside fellow qualifiers Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland through the World Points List.

