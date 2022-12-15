Golfer hospitalized with a fractured skull after being hit with club

A Memphis community leader was hit on the head by another golfer and is still in the hospital after suffering a significant brain injury.

According to reports, Wesley Caldwell had a dispute with Mark Coleman earlier this month and assaulted Coleman with a golf club.

It occurred while the two golfers were playing on The Links at Whitehaven golf course, and the victim inadvertently hit the shot into the wrong hole. When he went to retrieve the ball, Caldwell threw it in the opposite direction, and before Coleman could ask why, he was hit in the head by Wesley.

Wesley Caldwell, accused of assaulting Mark Coleman (Image via Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

The community leader attempted to walk but became disoriented and fainted. He was taken to the hospital for bleeding in the brain. The case was reported on December 3, and Caldwell was soon taken into police custody.

He was charged with aggravated assault and was put behind bars on a $5,000 bond.

The NAACP community is asking to have Caldwell's charge upgraded to attempted murder as the injury led to Mark having skull damage. In their statement, the NAACP said, as quoted by ABC 24.

"Mr. Coleman has been a fixture in Memphis civic life for some time. While we continue to pray for Mark, we will also continue to demand justice for Mark and all of those impacted by violence in our community."

It is important to note that Caldwell's next court hearing is scheduled for January 17, 2023.

Furious golfers clashed on the golf course

Golf is considered one of the most peaceful and calm sports. However, golfers often lose their patience and engage in abusive fights.

One such video went viral last month, in which two furious golfers clashed on a Melbourne course. In a match held at Cranbourne Golf Club's annual club championship, the two golfers lost their temper and threw shady comments at one another. As the fight escalated, the two became more abusive. Fortunately, no physical violence was reported.

However, the clip went viral on social media and garnered thousands of views overnight.

The footage shows a 61-year-old golfer marching towards another group of golfers and saying:

"Why are there spectators? I don't mind people-watching, but why are they on the golf course?"

A cacophony of expletive remarks begins in seconds, and soon a man wearing a red shirt angrily abuses the old man. He said:

"You want to have a f**king crack, c**t?"

The two then stood near each other, screaming out of their lungs as the situation threatened to get physical. The man was heard saying:

"I'll f**king knock you out."

In response, the older man said:

"Threaten me with violence? Take the first shot, and I will have you sued for assault."

Both fought until the man in the red t-shirt walked off the course, abusing the older man. The older man stated:

"You shouldn't be walking down and stopping people from having my hit."

The adrenaline remained the same, but they resumed the game.

