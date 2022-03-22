Golfer Krishiv working on finer points to realize dreams of Amateur Tour win

Indian golfer Krishiv KL Tekchandani has been hooked on golf ever since he was seven years old. The young golfer, who shot to fame last year with his philantrophy during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now heading to Dubai to hone his skills in the game.

Krishiv Tekchandani is currently training at the ELS Club in Dubai Sports City under the expert training of Jamie McConnell.

The young golfer took up the sport while living opposite a golf course and instantly took a liking to the sport. A fifty-yard long shot was all it took for the coaches on the golf course to take Krishiv under their wings.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Krishiv said:

"After early success, I started loving the game. As a kid, I always wanted to do something that no one had done. No one from India has ever won a major championship or won an Olympic medal. So my goal is to make my country proud and raise the Indian flag all across the world."

Krishiv eyes fruitful Dubai stint

Krshiv considers moving to Dubai to train at the prestigious ELS Club as a masterstroke. He will be training in a state-of-the-art facility in Dubai and hopes the training stint will take him quicker to realize his goal of playing for the country in prestigious international tournaments.

"The facilities in Dubai are good because the grass here is extremely different. Here the maintenance is done at the highest level and, the quality of the balls is better as well. That's because it's a very popular sport over there and, it's not so popular in India yet."

He added:

"My coach was there during the lockdown and I couldn’t see him due to restrictions, now that things are opening up, I have gone there to train under him in Dubai. The facilities here are much better and the overall practice goes very well with the environment and there are more professional slings."

At the ELS Club, Krishiv is looking to spend more time honing his skills and working on the finer aspects of the game. Krishiv is focusing on getting his technique sorted and getting the right position in his swing and is looking to get a win under his belt by the end of the year on the Amateur tour.

"Currently, I am going through a few technical changes in my game and I am planning to improve my long game and get my position better in the frame. Right now, the focus is to improve my gameplay and eliminate the mistakes I have been making in the past. I am working hard on my fitness and form, which is important and essential," he said.

Krshiv knows that the most important skill a golfer needs to have is patience and is working towards honing the mental side of himself too.

"I feel the most important skill a golfer needs to have is being patient because you never know what the future holds for you, and I also feel that in golf it's 80% to 90% failure so you have to be patient. You have to go through the grind. So being patient, I feel, is a very important skill a golfer needs to have," he concluded.

Also read: Avani Prashanth keen on impressing at Augusta Championships

Edited by Diptanil Roy