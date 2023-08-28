Golfer sues organizer after not receiving promised $90,000 worth car for hole-in-one

Linda Chen, a resident of Orange County, has taken legal action against the organizer of a golf competition. The incident unfolded on May 22 at the Isleworth Golf & Country Club in Windermere.

A golf tournament fundraiser named "Fins on the Fairway" was organized by Timothy Galvin and his company, Tournament Golf Events. The event was intended to benefit Nova Southeastern University Orlando.

Participants were tantalized with the prospect of winning a luxurious Mercedes E Class worth $90,000 by successfully hitting a hole-in-one on the 11th hole. However, despite Chen's remarkable achievement on that fateful day, the promised car remained elusive.

The lawsuit alleges that despite Chen's extraordinary feat, she never received the keys or title to the car, leading her to seek redress through the legal system.

When she attempted to claim her well-earned prize following the tournament, Galvin reportedly rebuffed her efforts to engage in a discussion about the claim. This incident was witnessed by two non-playing individuals, Chen's playing partner and her caddie.

According to court documents, Galvin informed Chen that she would never be able to claim the Mercedes-Benz prize, leaving her without the necessary information to proceed with her claim.

Unwilling to accept the unfulfilled promise, Chen initiated legal proceedings against Galvin, Tournament Golf Events, Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando (which also advertised the prize), and ACE Hole in One (the company that provided hole-in-one coverage for the event).

Why was the golfer denied her Mercedes E Class worth $90,000 despite hitting a hole-in-one?

In an email dated June 14, Galvin allegedly communicated to Chen's legal representatives that her hole-in-one prize claim had been denied. The basis for this denial was her previous status as a professional golfer. Chen had competed as a professional golfer over 15 years ago.

However, the lawsuit contends that Chen later regained her amateur status with the United States Golf Association. Additionally, attorneys pointed out that the contract for the tournament explicitly stipulated that only "Amateur Golfers Only" were eligible for the prize.

Chen's lawsuit seeks restitution for damages resulting from the perceived breach of contract. Her demands include either the delivery of the promised vehicle or a compensation of $90,000, the advertised value of the car.