Golfers from BMW-Deutsche Motoren team dominate greens, win inaugural Delhi Golf Club League trophy

Golfers from the BMW-Deutsche Motoren team scored a thrilling 2.5 points win over K Devils to claim the inaugural edition of the Delhi Golf Club League trophy. The competition was played here at the Delhi Golf Club. The eventual winners scored 9 points while K Devils had 6.5 points in their kitty at the end of the final round.

The BMW-Deutsche Motoren team began the final contest on a positive note, winning the first two matches.

In the opening match of the day, Atul Nath and Simran Bajaj of BMW-Deutsche Motoren defeated Sandeep Khanna and Gia Lamba on the 14th hole.

In the next match, BMW-Deutsche Motoren team consolidated the lead 2-0. KK Bajoria and Mehul Gulati got the better of Sam Shergill and Arun Sahgal on the 13th hole.

K Devils side made a comeback in the match by winning their third encounter. Keshav Kapoor and Ravinder Zutshi scored a win over Anirudh Chaudhary and Jagat Bedi on the 18th hole.

In the fourth contest, BMW-Deutsche Motoren surged ahead as Puneet Kai Suri and Hiransh Singh beat Arvind Khanna and Anuj Chandra on the 16th hole.

Former cricketer turned golfer Kapil Dev and his partner Rakesh Goel narrowed the gap for the K Devils by outplaying Shamsher Dhupia and Navdeep Singh Chopra on the 14th hole.

Jayant Kumar and Harinain Singh Malik ensured BMW-Deutsche Motoren were all but assured of the title with a win over Prem Duggal and Upi Kashyap on the 17th hole in the penultimate clash.

The final encounter between Aman Bajaj and Vikram Malhotra (BMW-Deutsche Motoren) and Ajai Sirohi and Chaman Lal Jain (K Devils) was tied.

K Devils won three of the byes to gain an additional 1.5 points but their total of 6.5 points fell short of the 9 points garnered by BMW-Deutsche Motoren.

The league was organized by Delhi Golf Club with an aim to nurture talent.

During the tournament, the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) guidelines issued by the government to conduct sports were followed.

Edited by Diptanil Roy