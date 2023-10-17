Golfers to compete for coveted spots in the 2024 LIV Golf season at LIV Abu Dhabi GC Promotional event 

The regular season events of the LIV Golf League were successfully concluded with the Jeddah invitational crowning Talor Gooch as the individual champion. They will now move to the Miami Invitational for the Team Championship that starts on October 20.

However, after the event at Trump National Doral, Miami, the League will then proceed to the LIV Abu Dhabi GC Promotional event. The tournament kicks off on December 8 and will conclude on December 10.

LIV Golf Updates shared information on X (formerly Twitter) about the promotional events that will be crucial for players to book their berth for the coveted spots in the 2024 season.

Here are the details:

Where & When?

Abu Dhabi GC, UAE December 8th-10th, 2023

Who qualifies?

Round 1 Entrants:

#6 - #32 International Series Order of Merit

US Amateur Champion

British Amateur Champion

Latin-America Amateur Champion

Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion

European Amateur Champion

Top 200 OWGR

Top 20 WAGR:

Round 2 Entrants: Top 20 & ties from round 1

Relegated LIV Golf 2023 players

DPWT & PGAT 2023 winners Major champions since 2018

Ryder Cup & President's Cup players

#2 - #5 International Series Order of Merit

Round 3 Entrants:

Top 16 from round 3

What's the format?

Round 1 Format:

18 Holes-Stroke Play

Round 2 Format:

18 Holes-Stroke Play

Round 3 Format:

36 Holes-Stroke Play

Who wins?

The top 3 finishers earn a spot on LIV Golf for the full 2024 season!

Exploring the stats of LIV Golf 2023 season

The 2023 season of the breakaway series has successfully finished 13 events so far, which were all the regular season events.

Talor Gooch was crowned as the Individual champion as he surpassed Cameron Smith after his stellar solo second finish at the LIV Golf Jeddah. He has won three tournaments this season and also earned the $18 million bonus prize money.

Torque GC has won the team title four times this season in the LIV Golf League. However, they are in the third spot in the season-long team standings. Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC is leading the table with 192 points.

Here are the winners of the all the Invitational series in the 2023 season:

Mayakoba Invitational

Individual winner - Charles Howell III

Team winner - Crushers GC

Tucson Invitational

Individual winner - Danny Lee

Team winner - Fireballs GC

Orlando Invitational

Individual winner - Brooks Koepka

Team winner - Torque GC

Adelaide Invitational

Individual winner - Talor Gooch

Team winner - 4 Aces GC

Singapore Invitational

Individual winner - Talor Gooch

Team winner - RangeGoats GC

Tulsa Invitational

Individual winner - Dustin Johnson

Team winner - Stinger GC

Washington, D.C. Invitational

Individual winner - Harold Varner III

Team winner - Torque GC

Andalucía Invitational

Individual winner - Talor Gooch

Team winner - Torque GC

London Invitational

Individual winner - Cameron Smith

Team winner - 4 Aces GC

Greenbrier Invitational

Individual winner - Bryson DeChambeau

Team winner - Torque GC

Bedminster Invitational

Individual winner - Cameron Smith

Team winner - Ripper GC

Chicago Invitational

Individual winner - Brysonb DeChambeau

Team winner - Crushers GC

Jeddah Invitational

Individual winner - Brooks Koepka

Team winner - Fireballs GC.

LIV Golf League will conclude with the $50 million Miami Invitational that begins on October 20 and ends on October 22.