Golfers to compete for coveted spots in the 2024 LIV Golf season at LIV Abu Dhabi GC Promotional event 

The regular season events of the LIV Golf League were successfully concluded with the Jeddah invitational crowning Talor Gooch as the individual champion. They will now move to the Miami Invitational for the Team Championship that starts on October 20.
However, after the event at Trump National Doral, Miami, the League will then proceed to the LIV Abu Dhabi GC Promotional event. The tournament kicks off on December 8 and will conclude on December 10.
LIV Golf Updates shared information on X (formerly Twitter) about the promotional events that will be crucial for players to book their berth for the coveted spots in the 2024 season.
Here are the details:
Where & When?
- Abu Dhabi GC, UAE December 8th-10th, 2023
Who qualifies?
Round 1 Entrants:
- #6 - #32 International Series Order of Merit
- US Amateur Champion
- British Amateur Champion
- Latin-America Amateur Champion
- Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion
- European Amateur Champion
- Top 200 OWGR
Top 20 WAGR:
- Round 2 Entrants: Top 20 & ties from round 1
- Relegated LIV Golf 2023 players
- DPWT & PGAT 2023 winners Major champions since 2018
- Ryder Cup & President's Cup players
- #2 - #5 International Series Order of Merit
Round 3 Entrants:
- Top 16 from round 3
What's the format?
Round 1 Format:
- 18 Holes-Stroke Play
Round 2 Format:
- 18 Holes-Stroke Play
Round 3 Format:
- 36 Holes-Stroke Play
Who wins?
- The top 3 finishers earn a spot on LIV Golf for the full 2024 season!
Exploring the stats of LIV Golf 2023 season
The 2023 season of the breakaway series has successfully finished 13 events so far, which were all the regular season events.
Talor Gooch was crowned as the Individual champion as he surpassed Cameron Smith after his stellar solo second finish at the LIV Golf Jeddah. He has won three tournaments this season and also earned the $18 million bonus prize money.
Torque GC has won the team title four times this season in the LIV Golf League. However, they are in the third spot in the season-long team standings. Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC is leading the table with 192 points.
Here are the winners of the all the Invitational series in the 2023 season:
Mayakoba Invitational
- Individual winner - Charles Howell III
- Team winner - Crushers GC
Tucson Invitational
- Individual winner - Danny Lee
- Team winner - Fireballs GC
Orlando Invitational
- Individual winner - Brooks Koepka
- Team winner - Torque GC
Adelaide Invitational
- Individual winner - Talor Gooch
- Team winner - 4 Aces GC
Singapore Invitational
- Individual winner - Talor Gooch
- Team winner - RangeGoats GC
Tulsa Invitational
- Individual winner - Dustin Johnson
- Team winner - Stinger GC
Washington, D.C. Invitational
- Individual winner - Harold Varner III
- Team winner - Torque GC
Andalucía Invitational
- Individual winner - Talor Gooch
- Team winner - Torque GC
London Invitational
- Individual winner - Cameron Smith
- Team winner - 4 Aces GC
Greenbrier Invitational
- Individual winner - Bryson DeChambeau
- Team winner - Torque GC
Bedminster Invitational
- Individual winner - Cameron Smith
- Team winner - Ripper GC
Chicago Invitational
- Individual winner - Brysonb DeChambeau
- Team winner - Crushers GC
Jeddah Invitational
- Individual winner - Brooks Koepka
- Team winner - Fireballs GC.
LIV Golf League will conclude with the $50 million Miami Invitational that begins on October 20 and ends on October 22.