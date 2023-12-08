"Golfers should play wherever they want" - Seve Ballesteros' son on Jon Rahm's LIV Golf move

Jon Rahm has officially announced his departure from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf series, and the world of golf is still trying to process the switch. Amid all the chaos, the late Seve Ballesteros' son, Javier, has weighed in on the matter.

Rahm made the switch to the Saudi-backed breakaway tour for a reported sum of $450 million. Ballesteros Jr., who also played as a pro for a short period, defended Rahm's switch to the LIV Series, citing freedom of choice. Speaking via Bunkered, Ballesteros said:

"I am not a huge fan of LIV but also not a detractor as I think in a few years it will be good for golf. History and tradition are very important but also bringing new things the spectators and spectacle."

"Everybody is free to express its opinion about Rahm’s move but c’mon! Golfers should play wherever they want and Rahm has earned the right to choose where and when to play," he added.

Jon Rahm's legacy on the PGA Tour will be a hard one to forget, so much so, that this might even force a change of rules for the PGA Tour in the coming future. Regardless of where he plays, Javier Ballesteros will remain a fan of Rahm.

"At the end of the day, he will be remembered for the Majors and the Ryder Cup. And he will definitely be remembered. Huge fan of Jon, now and always!" Ballesteros said.

Jon Rahm shares reasons for signing with LIV Golf Series

Jon Rahm announced joining the LIV Golf Series publicly today (December 8) with LIV's CEO Greg Norman.

Along with getting to spend more time with his family, he also spoke about his responsibilities as a father and the need to fulfil them. Apart from that, he also cited his love for the sport, regardless of where he played.

Speaking about the future, Jon Rahm said (via CNN):

"What I said before is true: I do not play golf for the money. I play golf for the love of the game and for the love of golf. But, as a husband, as a father and as a family man, I have a duty to my family to give them the best opportunities and the most amount of resources possible and that is where that comes in."

Rahm's decision comes as a big change in the coming future of golf, especially as the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian PIF scramble to sign a merger agreement before the end of the month.