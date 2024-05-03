The 2024 PGA Championship is all set to be held from May 16 to May 19 at the Valhalla Golf Club, Kentucky. The PGA Professional Championship was held ahead of the second major of the year, with the top 20 finishers punching their ticket into the field.

Ben Polland, who plays on the Korn Ferry Tour, was the only player to finish under par the the week. He took the win at the PGA Professional Championship to find his place in the final field.

Speaking about his victory, Polland said:

“With what happened my first time, I always knew if I kept trying hard, working hard, I’d have a chance. I can’t believe it’s done."

The likes of Andy Svoboda, Jared Jones and John Somers are other notable names that have made the field after finishing in the top 20. Braden Shattuck, who was at danger of missing the qualification mark, made a birdie at the end moment to knock out five other players.

The field will see 21 club pros be a part of the field for the 2024 PGA Championship.

List of golfers that made the cut into the 2024 PGA Championship

Here is a list of the 20 golfers that have qualified for the 2024 PGA Championship through the qualifiers (via MondayHQ):

Ben Polland

Andy Svoboda

Jared Jones

Jesse Mueller

Tyler Collet

Brad Marek

Evan Bowser

Jeremy Wells

Jeff Kellen

Josh Speight

Larkin Gross

Preston Cole

Tracy Phillips

Josh Bevell

Matt Dobyns

Zac Oakley

Kyle Mendoza

Braden Shattuck

Wyatt Worthington II

Tracy Phillips will be making his Championship debut at the age of 61, after making the field through the qualifiers. Speaking via Yahoo Sports, Phillips said:

“Now I get to play with the younger guys and hit even more woods into greens than I did this week. Just to be able to do this is unbelievable.”

The 2024 PGA Championship will see Brooks Koepka as the defending champion, but World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be the favorite to win. There are several other big names who will be at the event, including Rory McIlroy, Brian Harman and Cameron Smith.

The Valhalla Golf Club will be hosting the PGA Championship for the first time in a decade. The last time it was held at Valhalla, Rory McIlroy won the event. He will be hoping to repeat the feat again this year.