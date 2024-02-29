"Good catch, Tyreek" - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tests Min Woo Lee’s football skill at the Cognizant Classic

Australian golfer Min Woo Lee and NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had fun playing football together during a pro-am event at the 2024 Cognizant Classic tournament.

Lee, gearing up for the PGA Tour event starting Thursday, February 29, was joined by Tagovailoa, who tested Lee's football skills. The PGA Tour released a video from Palm Beach Gardens showcasing Australian golfer Min Woo Lee practicing with Tua Tagovailoa.

During the session, the NFL star tossed a football from the pond's edge, and to everyone's surprise, Kim managed to catch it. Tagovailoa later commended Lee, saying, "Good catch, Tyreek," referring to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Following their football practice, Lee even sought advice from the NFL star, saying, "No, I gave you tips. You need to give me tips as well."

Tagovailoa reponded "I think whatever is more comfortable. I think everyone likes to have at least two, two fingers."

You can watch the video below.

Expand Tweet

The 2024 Cognizant Classic is scheduled to kick off its first round on Thursday, February 29, and will continue through the weekend, concluding with the final round on Sunday, March 3.

The event will be held at PGA National's Champions Course and will have a standard field of 144 players competing in a stroke-play format. The tournament boasts a total purse of $9 million.

When will Min Woo Lee tee off at the Cognizant Classic?

Golfers will tee off for the first round of the Cognizant Classic at 6:45 a.m. ET. Byeong Hun An will take the inaugural shot of the day in a group with Callum Tarren and Dylan Wu on the first hole while Ben Martin, Maverick McNealy and Andrew Novak will tee off on the tenth hole.

Min Woo Lee will start his game at 12:07 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 29 on the first hole. He will pair up with Denny McCarthy and Lanto Griffin.

Rory McIlroy is also slated to play in the tournament. He will tee off at 7:40 p.m. ET on the teth hole with Chris Kirk, the defending champion and Jake Knapp, who won his PGA Tour event last week at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Here are the tee times for the first round of the Cognizant Classic (all-time in ET):

Tee No.1

6:45 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu

6:56 a.m. – Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer, Jhonattan Vegas

7:07 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens

7:18 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell

7:29 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, J.B. Holmes

7:40 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker

7:51 a.m. – Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Zach Johnson

8:02 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim

8:13 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Matti Schmid

8:24 a.m. – Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh, Ben Kohles

8:35 a.m. – Chan Kim, Chandler Phillips, Tyler Collet

8:46 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Rico Hoey, Chase Johnson

11:45 a.m. – Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Ryan Fox

11:56 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Kevin Streelman, Tyson Alexander

12:07 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee

12:18 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar

12:29 p.m. – Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Eric Cole

12:40 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im

12:51 p.m. – Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

1:02 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Padraig Harrington, Justin Lower

1:13 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor

1:24 p.m. – Paul Barjon, Patrick Fishburn, Fred Biondi

1:35 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong

1:46 p.m. – Victor Perez, Alejandro Tosti, Rasmus Højgaard

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. – Ben Martin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak

6:56 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall

7:07 a.m. – Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Davis Thompson

7:18 a.m. – Corey Conners, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel

7:29 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry

7:40 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy

7:51 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young

8:02 a.m. – Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

8:13 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Brandon Wu

8:24 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Jimmy Stanger, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

8:35 a.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Jorge Campillo, Max Greyserman

8:46 a.m. – Alexander Björk, Parker Coody, Michael Gligic

11:45 a.m. – Martin Laird, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ben Griffin

11:56 a.m. – Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery, David Lipsky

12:07 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Jeff Overton, Zac Blair

12:18 p.m. – Luke List, Lee Hodges, Joel Dahmen

12:29 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

12:40 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, Adam Schenk

12:51 p.m. – Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings

1:02 p.m. – Alex Noren, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan

1:13 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Robert Garrigus, Carson Young

1:24 p.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Chris Gotterup, David Skinns

1:35 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Mac Meissner, Chris Crawford

1:46 p.m. – Ben Silverman, Nicholas Lindheim, Braden Shattuck