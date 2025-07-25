"Good golf solves a lot of things," - Rickie Fowler gets real about his form as FedEx Cup Playoffs cutline looms

Rickie Fowler had a great start at the 3M Open 2025 as he shot a bogey-free 6-under 65. It was another solid round for the star golfer, who has found some form in recent outings. Following the first round, he spoke about his goals ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

On Thursday, July 24, Fowler carded a 65 with the help of six birdies. For the first six months of the season, he averaged +0.42 in strokes gained, but that number has jumped to +2.2 this month.

During his post-round interview, Rickie Fowler was asked about the FedEx Cup Playoffs and his recent form.

"Well, at the end of the day, good golf solves a lot of things," he said. "Luckily I've been starting to play a little bit better these last few months and had some decent finishes. Good solid start today. But yeah, looking forward to play well this week and go into next week and put ourselves in a good position.

"Ultimately I think initial goal is to make it to BMW and be inside the top-50, but we'll take it day by day for now," he added.

Speaking about his Thursday performance, Rickie Fowler said it was a solid day with mostly good swings. He admitted the conditions were favorable, with the course playing soft.

"It was definitely out there, a lot of birdies to be made, but at the same time there's a few holes that you have to keep your guard up in a way and make sure you execute. Other than that, a lot of times where you can stay aggressive and be on offense. Yeah, good solid, fairly simple day for me and a nice way to start the week," he concluded.

Rickie Fowler's performance at the 3M Open 2025, Round 1 explored

Here's a look at Rickie Fowler's hole-by-hole performance at the 3M Open 2025, Round 1:

Back Nine (Started on 10):

Hole 10, Par 4: 4 (E)

Hole 11, Par 4: 4 (E)

Hole 12, Par 5: 5 (E)

Hole 13, Par 3: 2 (-1)

Hole 14, Par 4: 4 (-1)

Hole 15, Par 4: 3 (-2)

Hole 16, Par 4: 4 (-2)

Hole 17, Par 3: 2 (-3)

Hole 18, Par 5: 4 (-4)

IN: 32 (-4)

Front Nine:

Hole 1, Par 4: 4 (-4)

Hole 2, Par 4: 4 (-4)

Hole 3, Par 4: 4 (-4)

Hole 4, Par 3: 3 (-4)

Hole 5, Par 4: 4 (-4)

Hole 6, Par 5: 4 (-5)

Hole 7, Par 4: 3 (-6)

Hole 8, Par 3: 3 (-6)

Hole 9, Par 4: 4 (-6)

OUT: 33 (-2)

Total: 65 (-6)

