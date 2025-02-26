"Good all leaving LIV"; "He's jealous" - Fans react to Brooks Koepka's surprising appearance at Tiger Woods' TGL

Fans on social media have reacted to Brooks Koepka's surprising appearance at Tiger Woods' TGL on Tuesday, February 25. Koepka, 34, was seen interacting with TGL players ahead of the match between The Bay Golf Club and Jupiter Links Golf Club.

In the pictures, Koepka, dressed in a black hoodie and a camo-patterned cap, was seen having chats with Shane Lowry, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Wyndham Clark and Tom Kim. Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, dressed in a red top, high-waisted black jeans and a red, white and black jacket, was also spotted during the TGL match.

Popular golf account NUCLRGOLF shared pictures of Brooks Koepka with PGA Tour players from the match on X and wrote:

"#LOOK: LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka was mingling with PGA TOUR stars ahead of tonight’s TGL Match in Palm Beach Gardens."

Fans took to the comment section and expressed their mixed reactions to Koepka's appearance at the TGL match. Some speculated that the LIV Golfer would return to the PGA Tour soon while some suggested that Koepka is envious.

"Good all leaving LIV," one fan wrote.

"Bryson on his way back to PGA next year. Koepka will as well. This was always gonna happen because these guys need real competition to be satisfied." other fan wrote

"He's jealous of what he’s missing out on. Liv sucks, always has," another fan commented.

Some fans also said that they missed Brooks Koepka and hoped for reconciliation between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

"Ok…. Get the God damn tours back together. Never thought I’d say I miss Brooks bcuz I didn’t like him on the tour but man was he fun to watch," a fan hoped.

Meanwhile, some fans said that Koepka's presence wasn't significant as he was just socializing with his PGA Tour friends.

"He lives there, wouldn't read much into it," one fan wrote.

"They’re his neighbors and friends. So I don’t think it means anything other than he is hanging with his buds," another fan commented.

Brooks Koepka resides in Jupiter, Florida with his family, as per his PGA Tour profile.

Which team is leading the TGL standings after 12 matches?

The Bay Golf Club won its fourth straight match on Tuesday, defeating Jupiter Links 6-3 to reclaim its lead on the points table. The team comprising Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee and Shane Lowry, has only one match left in which they will face New York Golf Club next week.

Los Angeles Golf Club is positioned second with 7 points, having won three of its four matches. TGL co-founders, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's teams sit at the bottom of the table and will need a miracle next week to qualify for playoffs.

Let's take a look at the TGL standings after 12 matches:

The Bay Golf Club: 8 points, 4 win in 4 matches Los Angeles Golf Club: 7 points, 3 wins and 1 overtime loss in 4 matches Atlanta Drive GC: 6 points, 3 wins in 4 matches New York Golf Club: 3 points, 1 win and 1 overtime loss in 4 matches Jupiter Links GC: 2 points, 1 win in 4 matches Boston Common Golf: 1 point, 0 wins and 1 overtime loss in 4 matches

