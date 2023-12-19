“Good lord that’s just awkward” – Fans react to Phil Mickelson's LIV Golf team HyFlyers GC welcoming its newest member Andy Ogletree

Phil Mickelson has signed Andy Ogletree for the HyFlyers GC, making him the fourth member of the LIV Golf team's roster. He will replace James Piot, who was relegated from the league after finishing 47th this season.

Ogletree was also part of the Saudi-backed circuit this season but wasn't part of any squad. He played as a replacement in three events and finished 43rd in the season standings. He mostly appeared in the International Series, backed by PIF.

Besides Mickelson, HyFlyers includes Ogletree, Cameron Tringale, and Brendan Steele in its squad. On Monday, December 18, HyFlyers shared a clip where Mickelson, Triangle, and Steele welcomed the latest entrant to the team.

Ogletree's announcement received hilarious responses from fans on social media. Many fans found the video cringe-worthy and embarrassing. Here's a look at some of the responses on X (formerly called Twitter):

How did HyFlyers perform in the LIV Golf 2023 season?

The Phil Mickelson-led HyFlyers GC had another disappointing year as they finished ninth in the LIV Golf season standings. In the 13 starts this season, they could finish no better than fourth. They were semifinalists at the Team Championship in Doral, Miami. Cameron Triangle was their best individual performer in 2023, having finished the 18th season.

Here's a look at HyFlyers GC's results this season:

LIV Golf Mayakoba: 7

LIV Golf Tucson: 6

LIV Golf Orlando: 9

LIV Golf Adelaide: 4

LIV Golf Singapore: 8

LIV Golf Tulsa: 10

LIV Golf DC: 10

LIV Golf Andalucía: 8

LIV Golf London: 12

LIV Golf Greenbrier: 4

LIV Golf Bedminster: 5

LIV Golf Chicago: 11

LIV Golf Jeddah: 10