"Got about four hours of sleep" – Rory McIlroy reveals why he jumped straight into Open Championship prep wrapping up Genisis Scottish Open 2025

After narrowly missing the title at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy traveled to Northern Ireland for the Open Championship. The PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, July 13, and on Monday, the World No. 2 was on the field of the Major for preparation.

McIlroy attended the pre-tournament press conference of this week's tournament at Royal Portrush and opened up about his early preparation. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I got about four hours of sleep, so I'm looking forward to taking a nap after this. The last couple of majors, at the PGA and the U.S. Open, the practice rounds take so long. I feel like there's 50 people inside the ropes all the time. I feel like I just can't get good work done, good preparation."

Last week, he was in contention to win the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open after taking the lead following the 54-hole game. However, he struggled in the finale and carded 68 to slip down one spot on the leaderboard and settled in a two-way tie for second place with Marco Penge. Chris Gotterup won last week's event.

However, Rory McIlroy is coming to the Major after an amazing season on the PGA Tour. He had completed his career Grand Slam by winning the 2025 Masters, and it would be interesting to see if he could clinch his sixth Major title this week on home soil.

Rory McIlroy opens up about his last outing at Royal Portrush

The last time the Open Championship was held at Royal Portrush was in 2019, when Shane Lowry won the event. However, Rory McIlroy struggled with his game and failed to make the cut in the Major that year.

In the pre-tournament press conference of The Open Championship 2025, the Northern Irish golfer reflected on his last outing at the venue in 2019. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think I remember not -- the ovation I got on the first tee on Thursday and not being prepared for it or not being ready for how I was going to feel or what I was going to feel. Then the golf on Thursday feels like a bit of a blur. I try to forget that part of it.

"But I remember the run on Friday. I remember I was making a charge and making a run to try to make the cut, and I hit a 6-iron into the 14th, second shot, and I remember the roar from the crowd. It was sort of getting a little dark and it was overcast, and for whatever reason, that's the one thing I remember is that shot and that roar of the crowd, and walking up to that green and getting a standing ovation. It was really special," he added.

Rory McIlroy won The Open Championship in 2014. Last year, however, he struggled to make the cut. This season, in the Majors, he won the Masters but then had a tough time at the PGA Championship and finished in a tie for 47th place. He settled in T19 at the US Open.

