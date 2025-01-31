"Got an honorary doctorate": LPGA star Leona Maguire makes big revelation about her ‘busy’ off-season 

LPGA star Leona Maguire revealed her off-season curriculum and received an honorary doctorate during that time. Maguire is playing at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions this week and scored 2 under to end the day at T4.

Following the conclusion of the opening round, Maguire joined a press conference at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, USA. In the interview, she shared about her extracurricular and academic achievements in the off-season (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

“Yeah, I mean, I went home for three weeks. Went to Ireland. Trip to Vegas. Did the College Golf Hall of Fame. Got an honorary doctorate back home in Ireland…It was a busy sort of leadup to Christmas. Then it was spend time with family and friends around Christmas which was nice, and then back out here early Jan and get ready for the season again," she said.

Leona Maguire carded five birdies and three bogeys throughout the opening round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Talking about her experience so far, Leona reflected on a good start and said:

“Yeah, I mean, any day you're under par it's always a good start to the year. Gave myself a few chances. Putted pretty nice today. Left a few out there I would say, but overall pretty happy with the start”

In last year's edition of this tournament, she finished at T12 with a score of 4 under 284.

Before this, Leona Maguire participated in the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, where she finished at T42 after shooting 69, 76, 71, and 68 over the four rounds. She had only one top 10 finish in 2024 and that was a T2 at the T-Mobile Match Play pres. by MGM Rewards with 6 under 210.

When will Leona Maguire and others tee off for R2 of Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions?

Leona Maguire will tee off at 8:32 am on the first tee of the HGV Tournament of Champions. At the same time, Cheyenne Knight will start at the 10th tee.

A Lim Kim, who is currently leading the tournament after carding 65 in the opening round, is set to tee off at 9:05 am on the first tee with Haeran Ryu starting at the same time on the 10th tee.

Here's the entire list of tee times for the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: (All times in ET)

08:10 AM (1) Celine Boutier

08:10 AM (10) Linn Grant

08:21 AM (1) Pajaree Anannarukarn

08:21 AM (10) Hannah Green

08:32 AM (1) Leona Maguire

08:32 AM (10) Cheyenne Knight

08:43 AM (1) Jin Young Ko

08:43 AM (10) Yuka Saso

08:54 AM (1) Patty Tavatanakit

08:54 AM (10) Rose Zhang

09:05 AM (1) A Lim Kim

09:05 AM (10) Haeran Ryu

09:16 AM (1) Moriya Jutanugarn, Linnea Strom

09:16 AM (10) Rio Takeda

09:27 AM (1) Chanettee Wannasaen

09:27 AM (10) Ayaka Furue

09:38 AM (1) Lydia Ko

09:38 AM (10) Nelly Korda

09:49 AM (1) Jasmine Suwannapura

09:49 AM (10) Elizabeth Szokol

10:00 AM (1) Amy Yang

10:00 AM (10) Ashleigh Buhai

10:11 AM (1) Minjee Lee

10:11 AM (10) Allisen Corpuz

10:22 AM (1) Bailey Tardy

10:22 AM (10) Lauren Coughlin

10:33 AM (1) Angel Yin

10:33 AM (10) Brooke M. Henderson

10:44 AM (1) Alexa Pano

10:44 AM (10) Megan Khang

10:55 AM (1) Hyo Joo Kim

