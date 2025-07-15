  • home icon
  • Grace Kim overtakes Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, and 72 others in rankings after Amundi Evian Championship triumph

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 15, 2025 02:03 GMT
Grace Kim overtakes Brooke Henderson and Charley Hull (Images via Imagn, Getty)
Grace Kim has overtaken Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, and 72 others after winning the Amundi Evian Championship. Following her first-ever major championship triumph, she has made a whopping 74-spot jump in the rankings to achieve her career-best position.

Last week, Kim entered the Evian Resort Golf Club as World No. 99 and wasn't even among the top 40 favorites for the Amundi Evian Championship. However, over four days, she fired rounds of 65, 68, 70, and 67 to first force a playoff and then beat Atthaya Thitikul in a thrilling second extra hole.

Following her win, Grace Kim jumped 74 spots to 25th in the latest Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings. For the uninitiated, this is her best-ever ranking and marks the first time she has broken into the top 50.

As per the latest rankings, Nelly Korda continues to stay at the top, followed by Thitikul, who suffered a heartbreaking loss on Sunday. Brooke Henderson, who tied for 31st, is ranked 44th, while Lexi Thompson, who was absent this week, is ranked 47th.

Latest Rolex Women's Golf Rankings explored ft. Grace Kim

Here's a look at the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings (As of Monday, July 14):

  1. Nelly Korda (USA): 10.38
  2. Jeeno Thitikul (THA): 10.10
  3. Lydia Ko (NZL): 6.61
  4. Ruoning Yin (CHN): 5.62
  5. Minjee Lee (AUS): 5.54
  6. Angel Yin (USA): 5.01
  7. Haeran Ryu (KOR): 4.81
  8. Maja Stark (SWE): 4.37
  9. Mao Saigo (JPN): 4.31
  10. Hyojoo Kim (KOR): 4.25
  11. Hannah Green (AUS): 4.15
  12. Rio Takeda (JPN): 4.08
  13. Jin Young Ko (KOR): 3.96
  14. Lilia Vu (USA): 3.83
  15. Lauren Coughlin (USA): 3.83
  16. Celine Boutier (FRA): 3.73
  17. Miyu Yamashita (JPN): 3.72
  18. Ayaka Furue (JPN): 3.70
  19. Charley Hull (ENG): 3.59
  20. Ariya Jutanugarn (THA): 3.51
  21. Yealimi Noh (USA): 3.32
  22. Hye Jin Choi (KOR): 3.24
  23. Esther Henseleit (GER): 3.23
  24. Carlota Ciganda (ESP): 3.13
  25. Grace Kim (AUS): 3.03
  26. Akie Iwai (JPN): 2.84
  27. Andrea Lee (USA): 2.76
  28. Chisato Iwai (JPN): 2.69
  29. Amy Yang (KOR): 2.68
  30. Madelene Sagstrom (SWE): 2.62
  31. Chanettee Wannasaen (THA): 2.54
  32. Ye Won Lee (KOR): 2.46
  33. Jennifer Kupcho (USA): 2.44
  34. Jin Hee Im (KOR): 2.43
  35. Megan Khang (USA): 2.38
  36. Patty Tavatanakit (THA): 2.37
  37. Ina Yoon (KOR): 2.37
  38. A Lim Kim (KOR): 2.34
  39. Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS): 2.29
  40. Ingrid Lindblad (SWE): 2.27
  41. Youmin Hwang (KOR): 2.21
  42. Linn Grant (SWE): 2.20
  43. Ji Yai Shin (KOR): 2.19
  44. Brooke M. Henderson (CAN): 2.16
  45. Auston Kim (USA): 2.15
  46. Rose Zhang (USA): 2.12
  47. Lexi Thompson (USA): 2.12
  48. Hyunjo Yoo (KOR): 2.09
  49. Sei Young Kim (KOR): 2.09
  50. Allisen Corpuz (USA): 2.08
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

