Grace Kim overtakes Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, and 72 others in rankings after Amundi Evian Championship triumph

Grace Kim has overtaken Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, and 72 others after winning the Amundi Evian Championship. Following her first-ever major championship triumph, she has made a whopping 74-spot jump in the rankings to achieve her career-best position.

Last week, Kim entered the Evian Resort Golf Club as World No. 99 and wasn't even among the top 40 favorites for the Amundi Evian Championship. However, over four days, she fired rounds of 65, 68, 70, and 67 to first force a playoff and then beat Atthaya Thitikul in a thrilling second extra hole.

Following her win, Grace Kim jumped 74 spots to 25th in the latest Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings. For the uninitiated, this is her best-ever ranking and marks the first time she has broken into the top 50.

As per the latest rankings, Nelly Korda continues to stay at the top, followed by Thitikul, who suffered a heartbreaking loss on Sunday. Brooke Henderson, who tied for 31st, is ranked 44th, while Lexi Thompson, who was absent this week, is ranked 47th.

Latest Rolex Women's Golf Rankings explored ft. Grace Kim

Here's a look at the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings (As of Monday, July 14):

Nelly Korda (USA): 10.38 Jeeno Thitikul (THA): 10.10 Lydia Ko (NZL): 6.61 Ruoning Yin (CHN): 5.62 Minjee Lee (AUS): 5.54 Angel Yin (USA): 5.01 Haeran Ryu (KOR): 4.81 Maja Stark (SWE): 4.37 Mao Saigo (JPN): 4.31 Hyojoo Kim (KOR): 4.25 Hannah Green (AUS): 4.15 Rio Takeda (JPN): 4.08 Jin Young Ko (KOR): 3.96 Lilia Vu (USA): 3.83 Lauren Coughlin (USA): 3.83 Celine Boutier (FRA): 3.73 Miyu Yamashita (JPN): 3.72 Ayaka Furue (JPN): 3.70 Charley Hull (ENG): 3.59 Ariya Jutanugarn (THA): 3.51 Yealimi Noh (USA): 3.32 Hye Jin Choi (KOR): 3.24 Esther Henseleit (GER): 3.23 Carlota Ciganda (ESP): 3.13 Grace Kim (AUS): 3.03 Akie Iwai (JPN): 2.84 Andrea Lee (USA): 2.76 Chisato Iwai (JPN): 2.69 Amy Yang (KOR): 2.68 Madelene Sagstrom (SWE): 2.62 Chanettee Wannasaen (THA): 2.54 Ye Won Lee (KOR): 2.46 Jennifer Kupcho (USA): 2.44 Jin Hee Im (KOR): 2.43 Megan Khang (USA): 2.38 Patty Tavatanakit (THA): 2.37 Ina Yoon (KOR): 2.37 A Lim Kim (KOR): 2.34 Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS): 2.29 Ingrid Lindblad (SWE): 2.27 Youmin Hwang (KOR): 2.21 Linn Grant (SWE): 2.20 Ji Yai Shin (KOR): 2.19 Brooke M. Henderson (CAN): 2.16 Auston Kim (USA): 2.15 Rose Zhang (USA): 2.12 Lexi Thompson (USA): 2.12 Hyunjo Yoo (KOR): 2.09 Sei Young Kim (KOR): 2.09 Allisen Corpuz (USA): 2.08

