Grant Horvat announces "next video" with $20M-worth country music star

Grant Horvat recently teased a major collaboration on his Instagram story. The golf content creator revealed that his next video will feature none other than country music star Luke Combs.

Combs, who has a net worth of $20 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), is one of the most successful country artists in recent years. The Instagram story shared by Horvant on August 3 shows Combs hitting a swing on the golf course. Horvant captioned his story as:

"Next video @lukecombs"

In addition to that, Luke Combs has always been a golf enthusiast. In 2023, before his concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, he practiced his golf swing on stage. He set up a practice net and used a TrackMan launch monitor to hit golf balls across the empty stadium.

Luke Combs has showcased his love for golf many times in the past. He often plays golf with his family. He even tried to hit the famous island green at the Players Championship. His shot landed in the water, but he enjoyed the challenge. Meanwhile, Grant Horvat started as a content creator by filming fun golf content on YouTube and has played with some of the biggest names in the sport.

Golf personalities Grant Horvat has collaborated with

Grant Horvat's first big break came with Garrett Clark. The two were founding members of the Good Good Golf team. They made viral videos with trick shots, match play, and fun golf challenges. In 2022, both Horvat and Clark signed with Mizuno Golf as 'influencer players.' Mizuno confirmed the deal, showing how much their online reach mattered to golf brands.

After leaving Good Good, Horvat focused on building his solo channel. That’s when his collaborations began to change. In January 2025, Horvat released a short video featuring Tiger Woods. The video was filmed during a TaylorMade media day. Tiger gave him tips on hitting fairway woods and how to set up better on the tee. Tiger stood with him, offered advice, and shared a few laughs. The video became the most-watched golf video of the month, with over 1.8 million views.

Just weeks later, Grant Horvat played in a 2-on-2 match with Phil Mickelson. That video was posted in January 2025. Horvat and Mickelson teamed up to take on Dustin Johnson and his brother, Austin. The match marked the start of a new YouTube series. Mickelson had never done something like this before. Now, he was on camera playing informal golf with Horvat, and fans loved it.

Around that time, Grant Horvat also teased a collaboration with Rory McIlroy. Rory joined him on the course, but the video stayed focused on their short interaction. It wasn’t a full round or coaching session. In the last few months, Horvat has also been seen filming with other PGA and LIV pros. He appeared with Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, and Sergio Garcia. These videos showed warm-up sessions, range shots, or short interactions.

