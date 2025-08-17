Grant Horvat reacted to Akshay Bhatia’s impressive hole-in-one in the third round of the 2025 BMW Championship. The American golfer caught the people’s attention on Saturday, August 16, on the 17th hole.He took a shot on the par-3, 227 yards, and made an eagle on it. He shared a video of his shot on his Instagram account with a caption that read:&quot;Holy smokes🫣 #holeinone&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYouTuber Grant Horvat reacted to it with a one-word caption that read:&quot;Cmon!&quot;Grant Horvat cheers for Akshay Bhatia as he gears up with a hole-in-one at the BMW Championship/@akshaybhatia_1Akshay Bhatia played a round of 66 on Saturday and jumped 15 spots on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for 22nd place in the tournament. Robert MacIntyre was pretty impressive this week in the FedEx Playoff event, and after three rounds, he had a four-stroke lead over Scottie Scheffler and is in contention for the title.Ludvig Aberg settled in third place, followed by Sam Burns and Harry Hall tied for fourth place. Maverick McNealy and Tommy Fleetwood tied for sixth place at 7-under.Akshay Bhatia opens up about his hole-in-one at the BMW ChampionshipAkshay Bhatia (Image Source: Imagn)Akshay Bhatia started the third round at the BMW Championship with a bogey on the first hole. He made a birdie on the fourth, followed by an eagle on the seventh, and then a birdie on the eighth hole.However, he struggled on the back nine. Bhatia carded two bogeys before making a birdie on the 16th and a hole-in-one on the 17th. He talked about his shot on the 17th in the post-round press conference and said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;I think it was like 213 or 214 hole. The wind was straight off the left, so it was a perfect 5-iron. I could draw it, which is nice. Again, that's a hole you're just trying to hit it front of the green to back of the green. But I told myself just don't be afraid to hit it, execute it, because it's easy to bail out there.&quot;&quot;When that golf ball goes in, it was the craziest thing in the world. My caddie was pointing at the car and I'm like, don't even know what to do. I couldn't even feel my body. Still even going to 18 tee was pretty nuts how much adrenaline I had,&quot; he added.In his last outing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Akshay Bhatia played rounds of 62, 69, 70, and 69 to settle in a tie for sixth place. He had an impressive season on the PGA Tour in 2025. He was tied for ninth at the Genesis Invitational, recorded solo ninth at the Mexico Open, and T3 at the Players Championship.