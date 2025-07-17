Grant Horvat reveals real reason behind rejecting sponsors amount at the Barracuda Championship

The 2025 Barracuda Championship will be played from July 17 to 20. Golf influencer Grant Horvat was extended a sponsor's invite into the tournament. However, he turned it down for his career.
Horvat has made a name for himself in the world of YouTube golf and has played with several big-time golfers like Phil Mickelson. He declined the sponsor's invite to the 2025 Barracuda Championship due to a disagreement with the PGA Tour.
With over 1.38 million subscribers on his official YouTube channel, Grant Horvat wished to film his experience playing at the Barracuda Championship. Zire Golf reposted an original report on the matter from NUCLR Golf while including a video of Horvat himself explaining the details.
NUCLR Golf wrote (via Instagram @ziregolf):
"YouTube golf mega star Grant Horvat has announced the PGA Tour will not allow his film crew to document competition rounds, citing media rights rules, therefore he has decided to not accept a sponsor's invite into the Barracuda Championship this week."
In the video, Grant Horvat explained that the reason he got the invite to play in the 2025 edition in the first place was because of his engaging content and skills he's displayed on social media. Stressing that YouTube was the reason he got invited to play in the first place, documenting the PGA Tour event was an important and non negotiable factor.
Here's a look at the post (via Instagram @ziregolf):
Grant Horvat's comments on denying the sponsor's invite into the event was seconded by the Bryan Bros and Phil Mickelson, whose replies were included in Zire Golf's post.
The other golfers who received sponsor invites for the 2025 Barracuda Championship
With the 2025 Barracuda Championship being played this week, there are six golfers who have obtained sponsor invitations to play the prestigious tournament.
Hamish Brown, who graduated from the HotelPlanner Tour as a two-time winner, will be making a second consecutive start on the PGA Tour at the event. He finished tied for 58th place at last week's ISCO Championship.
Michael La Sasso is one of the strongest amateur golfers in the field at the upcoming event. The Ben Hogan Award semi-finalist is a world-class golfer who led Ole Miss to their maiden No. 1 ranking after La Sasso claimed the 2025 NCAA Division I Player of the Year award.
Cole Rueck is the only other amateur in the field for this week's tournament at the Tahoe Mountain Club in California.
Here's a look at all six golfers who received sponsor invites into the 2025 Barracuda Championship (via PGA Tour):
- Hamish Brown
- Michael La Sasso (amateur)
- Patrick Newcomb
- Ollie Osborne
- Cole Rueck (amateur)
- Cameron Sisk
The 2025 edition of the tournament will see a full 156-player field while the Open Championship runs in parallel. The tournament will see a purse prize of $4 million up for grabs along with 300 FedEx Cup points.