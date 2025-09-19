Grant Horvat expressed his thoughts about Max Homa's game on social media. The American golfer is having a good time away from the greens after his last week's outing at the Procore Championship.

Ad

Homa has collaborated with Horvat for a YouTube video. On Thursday, Horvat shared a short clip on his Instagram story of Homa playing golf. He praised Homa's gameplay in the caption.

"Next vid @maxhoma His game was unreal," Horvat wrote.

Grant Horvat sums up Max Homa’s gameplay in 4 words as he announces new video update/@granthorvat

Before this, Horvat had also collaborated with Bronny James in an interesting golf outing. He has also started a 2v2 golf series on his YouTube channel, where he has 1.48 million subscribers, with six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson.

Ad

Trending

Max Homa bounces back with T19 after a tough PGA Tour stretch

This season has been tough for Max Homa. He missed the cut in 12 tournaments out of 21 events. However, he recorded a decent T5 finish at the John Deere Classic but then had a tough time in the next few tournaments.

Homa was tied for 45th at the Barracuda Championship, T39 at the 3M Open, and then struggled to make the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He returned to the greens after a month break at the Procore Championship and had a decent finish. He started his campaign at the fall season tournaments with an opening round of 71. He then carded 69, 73, and 66 to settle in T19.

Ad

Meanwhile, earlier this season, Homa had a tough time on the greens. He was tied for 26th at the Sentry and then withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open. He was tied for 53rd at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and then missed the cut in five consecutive events. Some of his notable finishes included T12 at the Masters and T30 at the Truist Championship.

Here are the results of the tournaments Max Homa played this season on the PGA Tour:

The Sentry: T26 (69, 69, 67, 68)

Farmers Insurance Open: W/D (77)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T53 (71, 72, 70, 69)

WM Phoenix Open: CUT (76, 69)

The Genesis Invitational: CUT (76, 75)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT (81, 70)

The Players Championship: CUT (79, 71)

Valero Texas Open: CUT (76, 71)

Masters Tournament: T12 (74, 70, 69, 71)

RBC Heritage: 70 (70, 72, 69, 75)

Truist Championship: T30 (66, 68, 70, 71)

PGA Championship: T60 (73, 64, 76, 77)

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T51 (68, 79, 75, 77)

RBC Canadian Open: CUT (69, 69)

Travelers Championship: T54 (68, 71, 71, 72)

Rocket Classic: CUT (71, 70)

John Deere Classic: T5 (63, 68, 68, 69)

Barracuda Championship: T45 (+24)

3M Open: T39 (66, 68, 69, 69)

Wyndham Championship: CUT (66, 75)

Procore Championship: T19 (71, 69, 73, 66)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More