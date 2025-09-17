'Grateful' Lydia Ko shares heartwarming moments with her team

Lydia Ko won over fans this week with her latest Instagram post. She took a moment to show gratitude to her team by sharing a wholesome image on Tuesday, September 16.

The Kiwi golfer posted an image of a film photo that perfectly captured the essence of her close-knit team. The group of four struck playful poses with fun filters on each of the frames.

Ko's caption for the Instagram Story was short but meaningful. She wrote (via Instagram @lydsko):

"Grateful for this team."

Here's a look at Lydia Ko's latest post on social media (via Instagram @lydsko):

Lydia Ko takes a moment to appreciate her team (Image via Instagram @lydsko)

The wholesome post came shortly after Lydia Ko competed at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship. She ended the week at TPC River's Bend tied for 14th place with a 72-hole score of 13 under par, while Charley Hull took home the win with a total 20 under par score.

Lydia Ko names her favorite thing to do in Cincinnati

Lydia Ko took a moment during her busy week at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship to address the media. Having won the tournament at TPC River's Bend last year, she was asked about her favorite things to do in the Cincinnati area.

The Olympian stated that apart from spending quality time with her family, friends, and dog, she enjoys checking out new food spots in town. Ko namedropped two of her favorite Korean restaurants in the area, which also happen to be favorites of some of the other LPGA Tour players.

Here's a look at what Lydia Ko had to say about spending her free time in Cincinnati (via ASAP Sports):

"My sister and I ate out a lot and our favorite restaurant or are the two Korean ones. A little biased. I think one is called Torsote (phonetic) and a lot of other players were there too. And then the other one was Sushi'O's, so shoutout to them. But I know there is a huge like amusement park here so my physios were trying to go there at some point between last weekend and this week. I'm more after Netflix and chill kind of person when it comes to like my off time during the week. Going to good restaurants a probably one of my favorite things to do and those two are my favorite as of now."

Last week's tournament marked Lydia Ko's 14th tournament start of the 2025 LPGA Tour season. It was her 12th cut made of the year and her second consecutive finish inside the top 15. She earned $27,646 for a tied-for-14th-place finish at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship.

