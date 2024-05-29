Grayson Murray died on Saturday, 25 May. According to the Daily Mail, the PGA Tour golfer died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. His parents had earlier released a statement confirming the golfer “took his own life.”

According to the Daily Mail, Murray died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after his Florida townhouse filled with the exhaust fumes from his Land Rover. The outlet reportedly spoke to Murray’s neighbor (anonymous), who claims that the golfer left his car running in the garage for a long while. The ‘worried neighbor’ reportedly heard the vehicle ‘revving’ for a while.

As per reports by Daily Mail and NY Post, Police were called to the residence which Grayson Murray shared with fiancée Christina Ritchie, who wasn’t home, at 10:49 a.m. on May 25.

Trending

The neighbor reportedly heard a carbon monoxide alarm go off in the 30-year-old player’s house. The claim from the neighbor was revealed in the outlet’s report on May 28, as the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office continues to withhold details of Murray’s death.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department, in an emailed press release to Heavy, noted that the agency is conducting a “death investigation” into Murray’s passing. However, the office noted that they do not suspect “foul play.”

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department wrote in an email, released by Heavy:

“The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating the death of resident Grayson C. Murray, a white male, 10/01/1993, which occurred inside a residence in Palm Beach Gardens. The decedent was discovered on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m.

“The initial inquiry does not reveal signs of foul play. There is no apparent risk to the public, and no further information will be released as the investigation is being conducted.”

Grayson Murray’s parents say golfer ‘took his own life’

It is pertinent to note that the PGA Tour released a statement from Murray’s parents confirming that the player ‘‘took his own life.’’ However, the release made on May 26 did not provide details of the cause of death.

The news of Murray’s demise came out a day after he pulled out of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, after playing 16 rounds.

Grayson Murray's parents Eric and Terry Murray said in a statement:

‘‘We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It's surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It's a nightmare… Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.”

Expand Tweet

Grayson Murray had earlier openly admitted to struggling with mental health issues. The golfer was revealed to be fighting anxiety and depressiond and in 2021, the two-time Tour winner also admitted to receiving treatment for alcoholism.

Notably, Murray, after winning the Sony Open in January, said that he had been eight months sober.