“Great memories from when I played” – Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald gets nostalgic while praising the 2023 Irish Open

Following the conclusion of the Irish Open, Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald said that the event brought back fond memories of the 2006 Ryder Cup, when K Club hosted the biennial event.

Donald shot an even-par 72 in the final round of the 2023 Irish Open, finishing at 5-under and tying for 45th place. This was his first time playing at The K Club since the 2006 Ryder Cup, the only time Ireland hosted the event.

In that year, Team Europe secured their third straight victory by defeating the US with a score of 18.5-9.5. Donald had won all three of his matches, which included one singles match and two foursomes.

After the conclusion of the 2023 Irish Open, Donald wrote on Twitter:

"Fantastic week at the @IrishOpen_ bringing back so many great memories from when I played the 2006 Ryder Cup. Such a great atmosphere playing in front of amazing crowds this week, your support was very much felt and appreciated."

It was a great gesture by the 45-year-old Englishman, considering the T45 finish was his worst finish in his four starts at the Irish Open. His lone top-20 finish came here in 2004.

Donald will now compete at the BMW PGA Championship, which is scheduled to take place from Thursday, September 14, to Sunday, September 17. He is a two-time champion here, with his most recent victory occurring in 2012, when he successfully defended his previous year's title, defeating Paul Lawrie and Justin Rose by four strokes.

However, Luke Donald's major test will come at the end of this month, when he will lead the 12 European golfers in the 44th Ryder Cup, set to take place at Marco Simone Golf Club from September 29 to October 1. As the host, Europe will aim to avenge the humiliating defeat it suffered last time in Wisconsin.

How has Luke Donald performed in the 2022–23 season?

Luke Donald will captain Team Europe at this year's Ryder Cup

The seven-time DP World Tour winner didn't have a great season so far, as he failed to make the cut in four out of eight starts in 2022–23. On the PGA Tour, he missed six cuts in 15 starts, and his best result was a T22 finish at the Wyndham Championship.

Here's a look at Luke Donald's performance in the DP World Tour's 2022–23 season:

D+D Real Czech Masters: T70 Hero Dubai Desert Classic: CUT DS Automobiles Italian Open: CUT US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: CUT Genesis Scottish Open: CUT BMW International Open: T47 Horizon Irish Open: T45 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: T38

Here's a look at Luke Donald's performance in the PGA Tour's 2022–23 season:

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: CUT

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: CUT

The Genesis Invitational: T40

The Honda Classic: CUT

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T39

Valspar Championship: CUT

Valero Texas Open: T46

RBC Heritage: T67

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T23

PGA Championship: CUT

Charles Schwab Challenge: T40

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T38

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T52

Genesis Scottish Open: CUT

Wyndham Championship: T22