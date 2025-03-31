'Great week in the desert' - Lydia Ko creatively sums up her outing at the 2025 Ford Championship

Lydia Ko tied for sixth at the Ford Championship, another quality start in the 2025 season. She shot an impressive -18 under, but the field was in top form over the weekend. Hyo-joo Kim and Lilia Vu both shot 22 under and had to go into a playoff. South Korea's Kim survived a scare from the USA's Vu to clinch the top spot and win a sum of $337,500.

Cheerful despite not winning the event, Ko took to Instagram to post a beautiful photo of one of her swings from the scenic golf course. In doing so, she provided a witty caption recapping how she did in the latest tournament.

Ko said:

"Looking @ford to another great week in the desert. Thank you AZ!"

Ko added a fire emoji to signify how hot it was. She used the LPGA Tour tournament's sponsor, Ford, as a pun for the word forward, indicating that she's looking forward to another tournament in the region after having a good time playing in Arizona.

She said after finishing her final round via Golfweek:

"The greens are firm and I think that's what all of us have really been talking about all week. You know, sometimes you're left with a short shot and it's not a very easy one coming in. I think for the most part I didn't really make many mistakes, and it's always nice to finish off any event or have any round as a bogey-free."

Ko shot really well in an effort to get her second consecutive win. She won her previous tournament, the HSBC Women's Championship, in early March, shooting -13 to top Ayaka Furue and Atthaya Thitikul by four strokes.

This year, the world number three has three top-six finishes in four starts. Her only disappointing result this year was at the Cognizant Founders Cup, where she tied for 48th after shooting one under par.

Lydia Ko excited for next LPGA tournament

Ordinarily, golf tournaments are played in stroke play, which is essentially a free-for-all mode. Players are pitted against the entire field. In match play, players have head-to-head matchups.

Lydia Ko is ready for match play (Image via Imagn)

Next week, the LPGA Tour will have a match-play tournament. Lydia Ko and others will face off at the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas at Shadow Creek Golf Course next weekend.

Ko said of the format via Golfweek:

"I love match play. I mean, the last time I had played a match play format on our tour was at Lorena's event, so it's been a while. I'm excited. The golf course I think suits the format, so I'm glad that it's kind of back to what it was."

Ko is a longtime LPGA Tour veteran, but she's been in top form during stroke play this season. She has made all four cuts and finished sixth or better three times, including a win. This will be her first match play of the season, though.

