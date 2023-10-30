Green Circle Leisure reveals £20,000,000 Kirkby Valley Golf Course makeover plans

Green Circle Leisure has unveiled their plans to remodel the Kirkby Valley Golf Course. They have recently made an update about their master plan on their website. The officials are planning to invest £20 million to improve and remodel the par-72 Championship golf course. They have also planned for a new nine-hole par 3 Academy Course, teaching hub and a state-of-the-art 2-tie 40 bay-driving range.

The plans and its map were shared on the official website of the Kirkby Valley Golf Club. They have also submitted a new proposal to Knowsley Council.

The plan was designed by the International Design Group and Brock Carmichael Architects and it includes modifying an already existing 18-hole Championship golf course and creating a new purpose-built Clubhouse, golf shop, restaurant and function space.

Speaking about the new proposal design, John Cassell, partner at Brock Carmichael, said (via Place North West):

“It was important that the design and materials of the buildings fitted in with the wider masterplan, and complimented the natural landscape and visual character of the course."

The Director of the Green Circle, David Goscombe, also opened up about the new changes. He said:

"Kirkby Valley is a unique asset, as it enables us to offer every format of the game in one location. This will be a ground-breaking development and completely unique in this region.”

Kirkby Valley Golf Course

Kirkby Valley Golf Club is an 18-hole golf course situated on Ingoe Lane in Kirkby, Liverpool, United Kingdom. Founded in 1928, the golf course is pretty popular for its scenic beauty. It is around 6449 yards long and has a 72-par, 18 holes golf course.

The renovation will change the entire look and could create 106 full-time jobs. The operations director of the Green Circles, Rhys Stanistreet-Tyer, highlighted the benefits of renovating the area. He said:

"We’re committed to ensuring that as many jobs as possible are for local people and we will be working with Knowsley Council and partners to target opportunities for those who are long-term unemployed or disadvantaged in the labour market.

“We are also a Liverpool-based company and are therefore committed to using local contractors and suppliers during the construction phase to maximise the benefits to the local economy," he added.

If the plans are approved, the work will start soon and will take around 3-4 years to complete. As per the official website of the golf course, the renovation will be completed around the centenary anniversary year of the venue, which is 2028.