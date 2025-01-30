Greg Norman gives significant update on his professional future days after being replaced as LIV Golf CEO

Greg Norman served as the CEO when LIV Golf was first getting started, but he's officially been replaced. His contract ran out and rather than extend it, LIV opted to replace him with Scott O'Neil. Norman wanted to remain with LIV, and he's now opened up on what he's doing since he's no longer CEO.

The golf icon is looking well into the future and outside the golf tour. Norman has, according to the Daily Mail, joined the 2032 Brisbane Olympics as a sporting and commercial director on the board. He said:

"While I wish I could wind the clock back four decades and compete in 2032 – it is a privilege to help shape the Brisbane Games. In my youth in the 70s, I worked in the golf shop at Royal Queensland, and now that course will be the home of golf at Brisbane 2032."

The Australian golfer continued:

"As a proud Queenslander, it is an honor and privilege to help shape the Brisbane Games. We will prove our credentials as world leaders in events, sport, and hospitality and create an incredible legacy for this state."

Even though the Olympics are several years away, Norman has already begun researching. He said that he's been looking on Google Maps to see where infrastructure could be built and where his familiarity can help plan for events in Brisbane.

Greg Norman hopes to use LIV experience in new role

Being the LIV CEO was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Greg Norman. Even though he's no longer serving in that role, the skills he developed and the experiences he gained will help him down the road.

Greg Norman is helping with the 2032 Olympics now (Image via Imagn)

He anticipates them helping in his new role with the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. He said via The Daily Mail:

"I’ll draw on those [experiences from LIV] to see what really worked well and what didn’t work well and then I’ll give them my input – that’s obviously one of the reasons why they wanted me to come on board."

He continued, saying that he wanted to aim higher than anyone ever had before.

"I said to Andrew Liveris tonight, I want Brisbane to be the North Star of the Olympics… You’ve got to set your goals high, you’ve got to just be shooting for something that’s never been shot for before."

Greg Norman did that with LIV Golf and helped reshape the golf landscape. Now, he believes he'll be able to do something similar and perhaps unprecedented at the Olympics, which does have a lengthier history than professional golf.

