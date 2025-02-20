Greg Norman Jr has a two-word reaction to Phil Mickelson’s iconic achievement from 2021

Greg Norman Jr. had a two-word reaction to Phil Mickelson's iconic achievement from 2021. Mickelson’s last PGA Tour triumph came in 2021, after which, the golfer switched to LIV Golf ileaving himself with the choice of only playing at the PGA Tour majors and not regular tournaments.

Ad

Recently, the Flushing It’s X page recalled a moment of victory from Mickelson's past tour and the achievement he had at the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. The poster shared a video of Mickelson’s last major victory in 2021 and along with the post, they wrote:

“With everything that’s happened the last 4 years it’s forgotten about just how awesome this was. Phil Mickelson holding off Brooks Koepka to win The PGA at Kiawah at nearly 51 years old is one of the best achievements ever in sport. Simply incredible!”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later, Norman Jr. reshared the post on X and wrote:

“100%!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Phil Mickelson's total stood at 6 under at the 2021 PGA Championship to win the major against Brooks Koepka by 2 shots. Mickelson shot 70 in the first round with six birdies throughout the round and he shot 69 in the second round by shooting five birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. Next, he fired 70 in the third round with five birdies in total and 73 in the fourth round with five birdies in total.

Ad

Phil Mickelson elaborately described his emotions after winning the second PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson joined the press conference at the 2021 PGA Championship venue to elucidate his feelings on triumphing the major title. Phil shared that it was an incredible day for him but he tried to stay calm amid everything. He added that he stayed away from TV and phone to cool his nerves. He said ( via ASAP Sports):

Ad

“It's been an incredible day, and I've not let myself kind of think about the results until now, now that it's over. I've tried to stay more in the present and at the shot at hand and not jump ahead and race. I've tried to shut my mind to a lot of stuff going around. I wasn't watching TV. I wasn't getting on my phone.”

Ad

He continued to talk about how he had several breakthroughs in being in the present and staying more focused physically and mentally. His words were:

“It's very exciting because I've had a few breakthroughs on being able to stay more present, be able to stay more focused, and physically, I'm striking it and playing as well as I ever have but I haven't been able to see that clear picture.”

Mickelson last played at the LIV Golf Adelaide to finish at T23 with a score of 2 under 214. He shot 72, 74, and 68 over the three rounds

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback