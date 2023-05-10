“We’re going to keep all options open” - Greg Norman on LIV Golf's plan to host an event in Ireland

The first LIV Golf tournament to take place in Ireland may materialize in the next few years. The famed Doonbeg Golf Course in County Clare, which is owned by former US President Donald Trump, may be the venue. It will draw elite golfers from all over the world.

Ireland is well known throughout the world as having some of the best golf courses on offer, so there will be plenty to pick from. The 2027 Ryder Cup will be played in Adare Manor in County Limerick.

Other courses such as the K Club in County Kildare and the 'old course' at Lahinch Golf Club in County Clare could all play an important part in the first event to be held in Ireland.

CEO Greg Norman states that, "We're going to keep all options open," and when it comes to a timeline for a possible event in Ireland, he adds:

"We're looking at 25/26, 26/27, 27/28 now, the popularity and the success is spoken for itself, so yes countries like Ireland who is just passionate golf country, passionate destination country, not only for Americans but for Europeans to go play there."

LIV Golf events gaining traction

LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day Three

By holding many high-profile golf tournaments starring some of the biggest names in the sport, the organization has already garnered media attention. These competitions have received different degrees of positive reception. Some golfers and spectators have praised the new format, while others have been less complimentary.

The LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah, which took place in Saudi Arabia, received mixed reviews due to the Saudi Arabian government and its record on human rights. Top athletes like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson reportedly received large appearance fees to play.

Controversy surrounding LIV Golf and its impact on the sport

BMW PGA Championship - Previews

Attempts to transform the game have not been without controversy. The "Super Golf League," the company's proposed new global tour, has drawn a lot of criticism from players and governing authorities. Critics contend that the league's motivations are pecuniary rather than sincere attempts to advance the game.

The proposed league has drawn criticism from well-known players, with Rory McIlroy being one of the loudest. A recent interview had him saying:

"I'm not a fan of what they're trying to do. I think it's a money grab, and I don't think it's in the best interests of the game."

World No.1 and 2023 Masters champion, Jon Rahm, has also expressed his disapproval, saying:

"I think what I'm going to do is focus on just traditional golf and what's made this game so great."

LIV Golf vs PGA Tour and European Tour

Tensions between LIV Golf and golf's regulating organizations have also arisen as a result of the debate over their plans. The PGA Tour and the European Tour announced that participation in these events could result in suspensions.

Despite these difficulties, LIV Golf is steadfast in its commitment to its goal of modernizing the game and drawing in new fans.

In conclusion, enthusiasm among golf enthusiasts has been sparked by the announcement of a significant tournament in Ireland. But it has also renewed the conversation over the business' contentious aspirations for the game.

Others see this new rival as a threat to the customs and principles that have made golf the cherished sport it is today, while some see it as a much-needed breath of fresh air.

Poll : 0 votes