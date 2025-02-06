Greg Norman's son has a 1-word response to 18-yo Zimbabwean golfer leading the Africa Amateur Championship

Greg Norman Jr. gave a one-word response to Zimbabwean golfer Tanaka Chatora leading the Africa Amateur Championship. The 18-year-old Chatora is competing in the Leonard Creek event from February 5–8 and has completed the first round. He currently holds a two-shot lead over Jack Buchanan.

Flushing IT's X page shared a video of the Zimbabwean golfer's two eagles, where Chatora could be seen dropping two aces on the hole beside the flagstick.

“18 yo, Tanaka Chatora from Zimbabwe, made 2 eagles in an opening 7 under to take the lead of the Africa Amateur Championship at Leopard Creek. A win would get him into The Open, The Amateur, the Alfred Dunhill and the South African Open!” the caption read.

Later, Greg Norman Jr. reposted this video and gave a one-word response to the golfer's play. He called it:

“Awesome.”

Chatora scored 65 in the opening round of the Africa Amateur Championship. He shot three birdies on the front nine, two on the back nine, and two eagles on holes 10 and 15.

The golfer, currently ranked 580th on the WAGR, finished 12th in the 2024 African Amateur Championship with scores of 79, 69, 69, and 75. He won the 2024 Dugmore Trophy, posting scores of 69-72-73. In 2023, he secured two victories, including the Roland Park Open and the Midlands Amateur. He also competed in the 2024 All Africa Junior Team Championships and the 2024 Lowveld Pro-Am, finishing sixth (74-74-71-72) and 21st (72-72-77), respectively.

Zimbabwean golfer Tanaka Chatora talked about his playing experience at the Africa Amateur Championship

Tanaka Chatora talked about his playing experience at the Africa Amateur Championship and that he had fun throughout the day. He shared that he made some mistakes but overcame them for a great result at the end of the day (via Amateur Golf.com).

“I'm feeling great. I think the goal of today was just to have fun, and I definitely did…I'm very happy with how I came back as the two bogeys that I made were pretty much-unforced errors. It kind of annoyed me in the moment, but I got past it very well, and I'm very happy to have managed to bring it back on the back nine,” Chatora said.

He added, “Really, really had a lot of fun today, and the two eagles that I had - how often do you have two eagles in a round? It's not very often. It comes once in a while, and I'm very, very happy and grateful to have signed for a 65 today.”

Chatora is in first place with a score of 65, while Buchanan is second with a 67. Michael Karanga, Roelo Craig, and Johndre Ludick are tied for third place at 68.

